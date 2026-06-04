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Maori Representatives Challenge Proposed Treaty Changes in New Zealand
(MENAFN) Maori leaders have voiced strong opposition to proposed reforms affecting Treaty of Waitangi provisions, accusing New Zealand’s government of steadily undermining Indigenous rights during an urgent inquiry conducted by the Waitangi Tribunal.
The investigation is focused on plans to amend, standardize, or remove treaty-related clauses contained in numerous laws. The review seeks to determine whether the proposed measures could diminish legal safeguards connected to the Treaty of Waitangi, the 1840 agreement between Maori leaders and the British Crown that serves as a foundational document in New Zealand’s history.
During the hearings, participants argued that Maori communities had little meaningful involvement in consultations regarding the proposed legislative changes, which would affect 19 different laws.
"Since this coalition government was elected more than two years ago, we have watched the unrelenting assault on our rights and interests," Maori leader Tukoroirangi Morgan told the tribunal.
He further expressed concern that trust between Maori communities and the government had deteriorated.
"Our settlements are hinged around good faith, confidence and trust. All of that's been eroded," he added.
Those leading the challenge described the reforms as part of a broader reduction of Maori rights and warned that the changes could have significant consequences across a range of sectors. According to their arguments, areas potentially affected include healthcare, education, environmental oversight, and child welfare policies.
Maori people account for roughly 17% of New Zealand’s population, which stands at approximately 5.3 million.
The Waitangi Tribunal, a permanent body tasked with investigating alleged violations of the Treaty of Waitangi, is expected to publish its findings once the inquiry has concluded.
The investigation is focused on plans to amend, standardize, or remove treaty-related clauses contained in numerous laws. The review seeks to determine whether the proposed measures could diminish legal safeguards connected to the Treaty of Waitangi, the 1840 agreement between Maori leaders and the British Crown that serves as a foundational document in New Zealand’s history.
During the hearings, participants argued that Maori communities had little meaningful involvement in consultations regarding the proposed legislative changes, which would affect 19 different laws.
"Since this coalition government was elected more than two years ago, we have watched the unrelenting assault on our rights and interests," Maori leader Tukoroirangi Morgan told the tribunal.
He further expressed concern that trust between Maori communities and the government had deteriorated.
"Our settlements are hinged around good faith, confidence and trust. All of that's been eroded," he added.
Those leading the challenge described the reforms as part of a broader reduction of Maori rights and warned that the changes could have significant consequences across a range of sectors. According to their arguments, areas potentially affected include healthcare, education, environmental oversight, and child welfare policies.
Maori people account for roughly 17% of New Zealand’s population, which stands at approximately 5.3 million.
The Waitangi Tribunal, a permanent body tasked with investigating alleged violations of the Treaty of Waitangi, is expected to publish its findings once the inquiry has concluded.
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