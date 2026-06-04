Rs 3 Lakh! Janhvi Kapoor's Chocolate Brown Saree From Peddi Promotions Screams Luxe Wedding Aesthetics

Janhvi Kapoor was a vision to behold, draped in a gorgeous muddy chocolate-brown saree with vintage, intricate embroidery for the promotional event of her latest movie with South Superstar Ram Charan. The actress's look reminded us of old-school wedding aesthetics that screamed fashion, luxury, and royalty in all languages.

If you ask us, then Janhvi's look reminded us of a glimpse of her mother and late actress Sridevi, and there's no denying that. If reports are to be believed, then Janhvi chose quite a stunning saree that comes with a hefty price tag for the promotional event of Peddi. The actress stepped out in a classic chocolate brown mandala saree by Nidhi Halani. Yes, you read that right.

Janhvi's Desi luxe look

At the pre-release event in Vijayawada, Janhvi wore a custom, handcrafted brown saree featuring intricate marodi embroidery, along with a beautiful olive green border, and vintage gold details and motifs. If reports are to be believed, then the original couture piece is estimated to cost around Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh - well, that's sheer luxury embedded with details and love for fashion. Isn't it!

Of makeup and jewellery!

Janhvi let the brown saree do all the talking. She went for a heavy makeup base, classic brown-black smokey eye look, soft eyeliner with smudged edges, and a dash of mascara.

She pulled the look together with a gorgeous brown mouth. Her dangling gold earrings with heavy embellishment paired well with the gold mandala drape- looking oh so stunning!

About the movie

Peddi is a 2026 Indian Telugu-language sports action drama film directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film also features Ram Charan as a pahadi pehelwan and Janhvi Kapoor as Achiyamma. The movie features music by A.R. Rahman. The movie hit the theatres on June 4, 2026.