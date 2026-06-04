Dubai School Calendar 202627: Key Term Dates, Holidays, Half-Term Breaks For Parents

[Editor's Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times' Schools and Parents , a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]

With schools across Dubai now back in session and the academic year entering its final stretch, many parents are already looking ahead to 2026–27 in order to plan family holidays, childcare arrangements and travel budgets well in advance.

The UAE's unified academic calendar, issued by the Ministry of Education (MOE), sets the overall structure through to 2029, providing families with a long-term planning guide. However, KHDA approval is required for all Dubai private schools, ensuring alignment while still allowing institutions some operational flexibility.

This balance between standardisation and flexibility is designed to maintain consistency in learning hours across the country while also accommodating the diverse needs of private education providers in Dubai.

In practice, this means most headline dates are predictable - but parents are still advised to check directly with their child's school for final confirmation.

When does the 2026–27 school year start in Dubai?

Most Dubai private schools are expected to begin the new academic year on Monday, August 31, 2026.

However, some institutions may opt for a phased return, especially for early years and primary students, to help children transition smoothly into the new term. New students may also be given separate orientation days before full classes begin.

What are the October half-term dates?

The October break is expected to fall within one of two approved windows:

12–18 October 2026, or 19–23 October 2026

Schools are allowed to select either option within KHDA guidelines. In some cases, institutions may also distribute mid-term breaks differently across the year, provided the total number of break days does not exceed five school days for the period.

For parents, this flexibility means it is essential to rely on school-specific calendars rather than only the MOE framework when booking travel or camps.

How long is the winter break?

The winter holida remains one of the longest and most significant breaks in the academic year, running from December 14, 2026, to January 3, 2027.

Students are expected to return to school on January 4, 2027, marking the start of Term 2.

This break often sees peak travel demand across the UAE, with families planning international holidays well in advance due to high seasonal prices and limited availability.

Will there be a February half-term in 2027?

A February break is optional and depends on individual school policies.

Some schools may introduce a short mid-term break in February, particularly if they choose to split the October holiday allocation. Others may skip it entirely in favour of a longer uninterrupted term.

Parents are strongly advised to check their school's published calendar before making any assumptions about additional breaks during this period.

When is Ramadan in the 2027 school year?

Ramadan is expected to begin around February 7, 2027, and end around March 9, 2027, although exact dates will depend on moon sightings.

During Ramadan, schools across Dubai typically adjust their schedules to accommodate fasting students and staff. Common changes include:

Shorter school hours Reduced extracurricular activities Adjusted exam and assessment timetables Earlier dismissal times in some schools

These adjustments usually fall within Term 2 and may vary depending on school type and curriculum.

When is the spring break in 2027?

The spring holiday is scheduled for April 5-11, 2027, with students returning on April 12, 2027.

There may also be an additional Eid Al Fitr break earlier in the term, expected around March 8-12, 2027, although exact dates will depend on official announcements closer to the time.

When does the school year end?

The academic year is expected to conclude on Friday, July 2, 2027, marking the start of the long summer holiday for most Dubai private schools.

This period often coincides with families travelling abroad or children attending summer camps and enrichment programmes within the UAE.

What should parents keep in mind?

Although the KHDA-approved calendar provides a clear structure for planning, schools continue to retain flexibility in implementation. This includes staff development days, staggered reopening schedules, and slight variations in mid-term breaks.

Parents are therefore encouraged to:

Regularly check their child's school calendar for updates Stay alert to Ramadan and Eid-related adjustments, which depend on moon sightings Plan travel and holidays around school-specific variations rather than relying solely on headline dates Factor in possible inset or training days when booking trips

Forward planning is especially important in Dubai, where many families coordinate international travel during peak holiday windows such as winter and spring breaks.

UAE Academic Calendar 2026–2029 at a glance

The Ministry of Education has officially announced the unified academic calendar for the next three academic cycles: