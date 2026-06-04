Autonomix Medical Highlights Clinical Data Presented At Society Of Surgical Oncology Annual Meeting In Virtual Investor What This Means Segment Featuring City Of Hope Chief Of Medicine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Toufic Kachaamy Discusses Visceral Cancer Pain Treatment Differentiation, Pancreatic Cancer Feasibility Data, and Peripheral Nervous System Platform Potential

Access the segment here



THE WOODLANDS, TX, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the“Company”), a medical device company dedicated to advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced that it recently participated in a Virtual Investor“What This Means” segment.

For the segment, Key Opinion Leader and Chief of Medicine at City of Hope in Phoenix, Dr. Toufic Kachaamy, discussed the clinical significance of data presented by Autonomix Medical at the Society of Surgical Oncology Annual Meeting (SSO), highlighting the importance of the work being selected for a podium presentation and its relevance to the surgical oncology community. The segment explored the potential clinical impact of the Company's approach to managing visceral cancer pain, how it differs from existing treatment techniques, and why those differences may matter in practice. Dr. Kachaamy also addressed the broader applicability of the findings beyond pancreatic cancer and discussed how the results support the ongoing clinical development and feasibility of the technology platform.

The“What This Means” segment can be accessed here.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company's first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.



For more information, visit autonomix and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.



Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are“forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“should,”“might,”“may,”“intends,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“projects,”“forecasts,”“expects,”“plans,” and“proposes.” Forward-looking statements in this press release and in the video include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the potential effectiveness and clinical benefits of Autonomix's nerve-targeted treatments for pancreatic cancer pain and other conditions, the capabilities of the Company's platform technology, and the potential applicability of the technology across multiple indications.



Although Autonomix believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 27, 2026, and from time to time, our other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor and Media Contact

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Jenene Thomas

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