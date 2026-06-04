Uzbekistan Privatizes Mobiuz In $351Mln Deal With Global Investors

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan has completed the privatization of MobiUz, selecting an international investor consortium in a $351 million deal that includes substantial future investment commitments to support the development of the country's telecommunications sector, Trend reports via the State Assets Management Agency.

The competition to sell the government's 100% stake in Universal Mobile Systems (MobiUz) was awarded to investors led by McKim and Company, in partnership with the U.S. technology partner JVR Enterprises LLC (JVR Capital Group).

The privatization process was conducted under approved state programs and structured as an open international tender aimed at attracting strategic and financial investors.

International advisory support included Rothschild & Co as strategic adviser, KPMG as financial adviser, and Deloitte as independent valuer, all ensuring compliance with global transaction standards.

The sale was actively promoted across international markets through adviser networks, targeted outreach to more than 100 strategic and financial investors, and global roadshows. The process was also featured in major financial publications, including Bloomberg and the Financial Times.

More than 15 investors from the United States, Japan, the Gulf region, Europe, and the South Caucasus participated in the process, with 10 submitting initial price offers. Six binding offers were ultimately received.

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