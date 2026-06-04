Gujarat To Launch 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign On World Environment Day

Campaign Kick-off in Gandhinagar

The third phase of the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be launched across Gujarat on the occasion of World Environment Day tomorrow. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will inaugurate the statewide campaign from Gandhinagar.

The campaign will be formally launched with the plantation of approximately 5,000 saplings using the 'Van Kavach' method over 0.5 hectares near the Lok Bhavan Staff Quarters on 'J' Road in Gandhinagar, according to a release from Gujarat CMO.

Notably, PM Narendra Modi had launched the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign in 2024 at Buddha Jayanti Park in New Delhi.

Statewide Drive and 'Van Kavach' Initiative

According to the Forest Department, the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign will be implemented on a large scale across the State under the guidance of Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia and Minister of State Pravin Mali.

To promote ecological balance and enhance biodiversity, approximately 57 indigenous saplings will be planted in Gandhinagar under the 'Van Kavach' initiative.

The plantation will follow a scientifically designed three-tier structure comprising 20 per cent upper-canopy saplings representing 16 species, 50 per cent middle-canopy saplings representing 25 species, and 30 per cent lower-canopy saplings representing 16 species.

A distinctive feature of the 'Van Kavach' (Micro Forest) model is its ability to create a dense, self-sustaining, and rapidly growing urban forest within a limited area, the release noted.

Transforming Gandhinagar Constituency

Furthermore, as stated by the Forest Department, 'Van Kavach - Micro Forests' will be developed under this campaign by planting over 50 lakh saplings across more than 500 hectares. This large-scale afforestation initiative aims to transform the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Union Home and Cooperation Minister and MP Amit Shah, into a model 'Green Lok Sabha' constituency.

Massive Public Participation Planned

Beginning on World Environment Day, and continuing throughout the following week, the Forest Department has planned a series of public participation programmes across Gujarat to promote environmental conservation and expand green cover across the State.

As part of the campaign, approximately 50,000 group-level units have been identified in both rural and urban areas. Each group will plant 12 saplings, enabling the plantation of nearly 6 lakh saplings across Gujarat on a single day.

During the World Environment Day week, four major programmes will be organised at the district level, while intensive tree plantation drives will be carried out across all 265 talukas and Assembly constituencies under the leadership of distinguished dignitaries and public representatives.

As part of these efforts, more than 1.53 lakh saplings will be planted through 265 taluka-level programmes during the week, while over 1.87 lakh saplings will be distributed free of cost to encourage wider public participation.

Additionally, under the guidance of the Forest Department, more than 4.15 lakh saplings will be planted at 861 designated locations across the talukas, further strengthening the State's green cover, the release said.

A Call to Action

The Forest Department urged citizens across Gujarat, social organisations, educational institutions, and youth to actively participate in the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign by planting and nurturing at least one tree as a tribute to their mother.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)