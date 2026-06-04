403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Reports Decline in Oil Production Since Start of 2026
(MENAFN) Russia’s oil production has fallen compared with the beginning of 2026, a senior official said Thursday, according to reports.
Alexander Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that output is currently below earlier levels this year.
“Currently, production is indeed somewhat lower than at the beginning of the year,” Novak said.
He attributed the decline in part to several refineries undergoing what he described as “unscheduled” maintenance, while noting that Russia is still maximizing the use of its export infrastructure.
“As the refineries ramp up to full capacity, production will increase and return to previous levels,” he added.
According to reports, the comments come amid continued Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy facilities, which have intensified in recent months as the war continues.
Earlier the same day, Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 272 Ukrainian drones overnight across multiple regions, including areas over the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov, and Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.
Alexander Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that output is currently below earlier levels this year.
“Currently, production is indeed somewhat lower than at the beginning of the year,” Novak said.
He attributed the decline in part to several refineries undergoing what he described as “unscheduled” maintenance, while noting that Russia is still maximizing the use of its export infrastructure.
“As the refineries ramp up to full capacity, production will increase and return to previous levels,” he added.
According to reports, the comments come amid continued Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy facilities, which have intensified in recent months as the war continues.
Earlier the same day, Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 272 Ukrainian drones overnight across multiple regions, including areas over the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov, and Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment