IAEA Concerned After Attack Near Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant Threatens ZNPP Power Supply

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is according to a statement posted by the IAEA on X and cited by Ukrinform.

“The IAEA has been informed by the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) that the nearby Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant (ZTPP) – whose switchyard helps deliver electricity to the ZNPP – has been under heavy attack this morning,” the agency said.

The IAEA team stationed at the ZNPP reported seeing light smoke in the direction of the thermal power plant and hearing sounds of military activity.

The agency stressed that the incident raises serious concerns regarding the sole remaining external power line supplying the nuclear plant.

“The incident raises serious concern about the ZNPP's sole remaining power line, which in recent weeks has been disconnected several times, leaving the plant entirely reliant on emergency diesel generators for the electricity it needs to cool its six reactors and avoid the threat of a nuclear accident,” the IAEA stated.

Some power units at Khmelnytskyi and Rivne NPPs returned to operation after repairs

At the same time, the agency noted that the power line remains operational for now.

“For now, the power line is still connected. ZTPP staff are currently sheltering due to the attack, according to the information,” the statement said.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant temporarily lost external power during the night of June 3 following the disconnection of the Ferrosplavna-1 transmission line.