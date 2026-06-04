Kazakhstan And U.S. Discuss TRIPP Initiative And Middle Corridor Cooperation
During a meeting in Astana, Tokayev highlighted the importance of Kazakhstan's participation in the Board of Peace and reaffirmed the country's commitment to building productive cooperation within the organization.
“As one of the co-founders of the Board of Peace, we are confident that this institution will effectively contribute to strengthening global peace and security,” Tokayev said.
The parties also discussed Kazakhstan's initiatives aimed at supporting stabilization efforts in the Gaza Strip, including participation in social infrastructure restoration projects, educational and healthcare programs, and measures to enhance food security.
Particular attention was paid to Kazakhstan's interest in strengthening interregional connectivity and diversifying international transport routes, including through the development of the Middle Corridor.
For his part, Lightstone highly praised Kazakhstan's active role in the Board of Peace and other international initiatives, including the country's decision to join the Abraham Accords.--
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