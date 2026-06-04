Onco360® Has Been Selected As A National Specialty Pharmacy Provider For JYLAMVO® (Methotrexate) Oral Solution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUISVILLE, Ky, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onco360, the nation's leading independent Specialty Pharmacy, has been selected as a pharmacy partner by Shorla Oncology for JYLAMVO(methotrexate), indicated for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), mycosis fungoides, adults with rheumatoid arthritis, adults with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma, pediatric patients with polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, and adults with severe psoriasis.

“Supporting therapies that serve patients across multiple cancers and chronic immune conditions reflects our commitment to meeting patients where they are in their treatment journey,” said Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer.“Working alongside Shorla Oncology, we are proud to help deliver this oral solution along with the personalized pharmacy support patients and providers depend on.”

JYLAMVO® inhibits dihydrofolic acid reductase. Dihydrofolates must be reduced to tetrahydrofolates by this enzyme before they can be utilized as carriers of one-carbon groups in the synthesis of purine nucleotides and thymidylate; therefore, JYLAMVO® interferes with DNA synthesis, repair, and cellular replication.

JYLAMVO® is an easy-to-administer, orange-flavored oral solution of methotrexate that eliminates the need for crushing or splitting pills or compounding into a liquid formulation. Methotrexate has recently suffered shortages in other dosage forms. JYLAMVO® is an alternative solution that offers advantages over similar drugs because it remains stable at room temperature and does not require cold chain storage. Once opened, JYLAMVO® is stable at room temperature (68°F to 77°F) for up to 90 days.

JYLAMVO® is contraindicated in pregnant women for treatment of non-neoplastic diseases and patients with a history of severe hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, to methotrexate. Serious adverse reactions, including death, have been reported with methotrexate. Closely monitor for infections and adverse reactions of the bone marrow, gastrointestinal tract, liver, lungs, skin, and kidneys. Withhold or discontinue JYLAMVO® as appropriate.

Please read the full prescribing information for JYLAMVO®.

About Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy

Onco360 is the nation's largest independent Oncology Pharmacy and clinical support services company. Onco360 was founded in 2003 to bring together the stakeholders involved in the cancer treatment process and serve the specialized needs of oncologists, patients, hospitals, cancer centers of excellence, manufacturers, health plans, and payers. It dispenses nationally through its network of URAC-, and ACHC-accredited Oncology Pharmacies. Onco360 is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and is a flagship specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation, a leading institutional pharmacy, specialty infusion, and hospital services company servicing healthcare facilities in the United States. For more information about Onco360, please visit Onco360.

Media Contact: Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer

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516-640-1332

References:

JYLAMVO® (methotrexate) [Package Insert]. Cambridge, MA. Shorla Oncology. 2024.