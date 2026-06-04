Dundee Corporation Announces Voting Results From 2026 Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders
|Total Votes
| % of Votes Cast
|Votes in Favour
|357,177,862
| 99.95
|Votes Withheld
|169,908
| 0.05
|Total Votes Cast
|357,347,770
| 100
Election of Directors
The shareholders elected each of the seven nominees listed in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular. Details of the voting results are set out below:
|Name
|Votes in Favour
|%
|Votes Withheld
|%
|Tanya Covassin
|353,175,008
|99.83
|604,976
|0.17
|Jaimie Donovan
|353,321,153
|99.87
|458,831
|0.13
|Jonathan Goodman
|353,313,305
|99.87
|466,679
|0.13
|Bruce McLeod
|353,401,069
|99.89
|378,915
|0.11
|Andrew Molson
|353,232,202
|99.85
|547,782
|0.15
|Peter Nixon
|353,398,453
|99.89
|381,531
|0.11
|Allen Palmiere
|353,221,768
|99.84
|558,216
|0.16
Approval of Unallocated Awards under Share Incentive Plan
The shareholders approved by ordinary resolution all unallocated awards under the Corporation's Amended and Restated Share Incentive Plan:
|Total Votes
|% of Votes Cast
|Votes in Favour
|349,510,041
|98.79
|Votes Against
|4,269,943
|1.21
|Total Votes Cast
|353,779,984
|100
Approval of Unallocated Awards under Deferred Share Unit Plan
The shareholders approved by ordinary resolution all unallocated awards under the Corporation's Amended and Restated Deferred Share Unit Plan:
|Total Votes
|% of Votes Cast
|Votes in Favour
|349,590,437
|98.82
|Votes Against
|4,189,547
|1.18
|Total Votes Cast
|353,779,984
|100
Approval of Amended and Restated Retained Bonus Plan
The shareholders approved by ordinary resolution the Corporation's Amended and Restated Retained Bonus Plan:
|Total Votes
|% of Votes Cast
|Votes in Favour
|349,497,190
|98.79
|Votes Against
|4,282,794
|1.21
|Total Votes Cast
|353,779,984
|100
ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION:
Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent mining-focused holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“DC.A”. The Corporation is primarily engaged in acquiring mineral resource assets. The Corporation operates with the objective of unlocking value through strategic investments in mining projects globally. Our team conducts due diligence in order to assess the geological, technical, environmental, and financial merits and risks of each project and looks to deploy capital where it can either seek to generate investment returns or where the Corporation can collaborate with operating partners and take strategic partnerships through direct interests in mining operations.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Investor and Media Relations
T: (416) 864-3584
E: ir
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment