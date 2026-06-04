403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Inorbit Mall Visakhapatnam Emerges As The City's New Lifestyle Address With 100+ Brands And Counting
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Visakhapatnam, 04 June 2026: Visakhapatnam's retail landscape has witnessed a significant transformation with Inorbit Mall Visakhapatnam crossing a major milestone: 100+ brands are now operational, making it one of the most comprehensive lifestyle destinations on India's East Coast.
From global fashion labels and premium beauty brands to family entertainment, dining hotspots and emerging Indian favourites, the mall has quickly become a one-stop destination for the city's increasingly aspirational and experience-driven consumers.
The brand portfolio reflects a carefully curated mix of international, national, and regional names. Shoppers can explore renowned fashion and lifestyle brands, including Shoppers Stop, Pantaloons, Max, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, GUESS, American Eagle, and U.S. Polo Assn. United Colors of Benetton, Van Heusen, Van Heusen Women, Allen Solly, Allen Solly Women, Louis Philippe, The Raymond Shop, Arrow, Peter England, Blackberrys, Mufti, Flying Machine, Pepe, Spykar, Rare Rabbit, Rareism, Rare Ones, Forever New, Biba, W, Soch, Amukti, Go Colors, Kraus Jeans, Jade Blue, and Sabhyata.
The mall's footwear, accessories and travel retail offering includes Puma, Reebok, Skechers, Crocs, Fila, Birkenstock, FitFlop, Stride, Metro, Mochi, Rocia, Wildcraft, Da Milano, Hidesign, Lavie Paris, Accessorize, Zouk, Rosso Brunello, Joe & Mellon, Odette, VIP Lounge, and American Tourister.
The mall has also emerged as a destination for beauty, wellness, eyewear, electronics, and lifestyle retail with brands such as Nykaa Luxe, Nykd by Nykaa, Forest Essentials, The Body Shop, Dyson, Parcos, Health & Glow, Himalaya Optical, Lenskart, Samsung, Miniso, and Make Your Own Perfume.
Jewellery and gifting categories are equally well represented through brands including Malabar, Bluestone, Giva, Indriya, Aukera, Peora, Kushals Fashion & Silver Jewellery and Palmonas, while homegrown favourites such as The Bombay Store and Crossword add to the mall's diverse retail mix.
For families, the mall offers a wide range of kids' and family-focused brands including Allen Solly Junior, United Colors of Benetton Kids, U.S. Polo Kids, Chicco, Biba Girls and Sweet Dreams.
Complementing the shopping experience is a vibrant food and beverage offering featuring Flurys, Burger King, KFC, Pizza Hut, Subway, Domino's, McDonald's, Wow Momos & Wow China, Cream Stone, Biryani's & More, Kailash Parbat, Alpahar Tiffins and Nagas, making Inorbit Mall Visakhapatnam a preferred destination for families and social gatherings.
At the heart of the experience is Timezone, which has become a key entertainment attraction for visitors across age groups.
The opening of 100+ stores is more than a retail milestone. It signals Visakhapatnam's growing importance as a lifestyle and consumption hub. As the city continues to attract investments across infrastructure, technology, tourism and real estate, consumer expectations are evolving rapidly, and Inorbit Mall Visakhapatnam is helping meet that demand with experiences that were once associated primarily with larger metropolitan markets.
Today, with over 100 brands spanning fashion, beauty, accessories, electronics, homegrown labels, family entertainment and dining, Inorbit Mall Visakhapatnam stands as a reflection of the city's evolution into a modern, aspirational urban centre and reinforces its position as one of the region's leading lifestyle destinations.
From global fashion labels and premium beauty brands to family entertainment, dining hotspots and emerging Indian favourites, the mall has quickly become a one-stop destination for the city's increasingly aspirational and experience-driven consumers.
The brand portfolio reflects a carefully curated mix of international, national, and regional names. Shoppers can explore renowned fashion and lifestyle brands, including Shoppers Stop, Pantaloons, Max, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, GUESS, American Eagle, and U.S. Polo Assn. United Colors of Benetton, Van Heusen, Van Heusen Women, Allen Solly, Allen Solly Women, Louis Philippe, The Raymond Shop, Arrow, Peter England, Blackberrys, Mufti, Flying Machine, Pepe, Spykar, Rare Rabbit, Rareism, Rare Ones, Forever New, Biba, W, Soch, Amukti, Go Colors, Kraus Jeans, Jade Blue, and Sabhyata.
The mall's footwear, accessories and travel retail offering includes Puma, Reebok, Skechers, Crocs, Fila, Birkenstock, FitFlop, Stride, Metro, Mochi, Rocia, Wildcraft, Da Milano, Hidesign, Lavie Paris, Accessorize, Zouk, Rosso Brunello, Joe & Mellon, Odette, VIP Lounge, and American Tourister.
The mall has also emerged as a destination for beauty, wellness, eyewear, electronics, and lifestyle retail with brands such as Nykaa Luxe, Nykd by Nykaa, Forest Essentials, The Body Shop, Dyson, Parcos, Health & Glow, Himalaya Optical, Lenskart, Samsung, Miniso, and Make Your Own Perfume.
Jewellery and gifting categories are equally well represented through brands including Malabar, Bluestone, Giva, Indriya, Aukera, Peora, Kushals Fashion & Silver Jewellery and Palmonas, while homegrown favourites such as The Bombay Store and Crossword add to the mall's diverse retail mix.
For families, the mall offers a wide range of kids' and family-focused brands including Allen Solly Junior, United Colors of Benetton Kids, U.S. Polo Kids, Chicco, Biba Girls and Sweet Dreams.
Complementing the shopping experience is a vibrant food and beverage offering featuring Flurys, Burger King, KFC, Pizza Hut, Subway, Domino's, McDonald's, Wow Momos & Wow China, Cream Stone, Biryani's & More, Kailash Parbat, Alpahar Tiffins and Nagas, making Inorbit Mall Visakhapatnam a preferred destination for families and social gatherings.
At the heart of the experience is Timezone, which has become a key entertainment attraction for visitors across age groups.
The opening of 100+ stores is more than a retail milestone. It signals Visakhapatnam's growing importance as a lifestyle and consumption hub. As the city continues to attract investments across infrastructure, technology, tourism and real estate, consumer expectations are evolving rapidly, and Inorbit Mall Visakhapatnam is helping meet that demand with experiences that were once associated primarily with larger metropolitan markets.
Today, with over 100 brands spanning fashion, beauty, accessories, electronics, homegrown labels, family entertainment and dining, Inorbit Mall Visakhapatnam stands as a reflection of the city's evolution into a modern, aspirational urban centre and reinforces its position as one of the region's leading lifestyle destinations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment