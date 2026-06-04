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Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers Hosts An Exclusive Jewellery Exhibition In Karur
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Karur, 4th June 2026: VBJ, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, India's most trusted heirloom jewellery brand, is set to return to Karur with an exclusive jewellery exhibition from 5th & 6th June 2026 at Hotel Hemala, Heemanjali Hall, 1st Floor, 9, Police Lane Street, Karur - 639001. Owing to the overwhelming response and continued patronage from customers in the city over the years, VBJ is once again bringing its signature collections closer to jewellery enthusiasts in Karur.
The three-day exhibition will showcase a thoughtfully curated range of bridal gold & diamond jewellery, necklaces, bangles, earrings, rings, chains, gemstones and solitaire creations, reflecting VBJ's legacy of design excellence, craftsmanship, and timeless elegance.
Speaking about the exhibition, Mr. Amarendran Vummidi, Managing Partner, VBJ, said,“The love and trust we have consistently received from customers in Karur has always been extremely special to us. It is this enduring relationship that brings us back to the city once again with a curated showcase of our collections. Through this exhibition, we look forward to presenting jewellery that beautifully balances heritage, craftsmanship, and evolving design preferences.”
Adding to this, Mr. Jithendra Vummidi, Managing Partner, VBJ, shared,“Customers today are increasingly looking for jewellery that combines wearability with distinctive design. Our exhibition in Karur has been curated keeping these evolving preferences in mind, with collections that range from heirloom-inspired bridal pieces to modern, versatile creations suited for everyday and occasion wear.”
As a fifth-generation family-run brand, VBJ takes immense pride in its legacy as the creator of the historic Sengol (sceptre) - a sacred symbol of India's democratic journey. Rediscovered after 72 years through meticulous research by the VBJ team, the Sengol was reinstated beside the Speaker's chair in India's new Parliament building, Sansad Bhavan, by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking VBJ's enduring bond with India's cultural and national heritage. Continuing this legacy, VBJ is now set to unveil its largest jewellery showroom on Coimbatore's 100ft Road.
Known for its bespoke creations and trusted legacy spanning over 125 years, VBJ continues to strengthen its engagement with customers across Tamil Nadu through curated showcases and personalised experiences. The exhibition will remain open from 11 AM to 8 PM on all three days.
About VBJ, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers
VBJ, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers is one of South India's most trusted fine jewellery brands, offering exceptional value, diverse choices, and unmatched quality across diamond, gold, and silver jewellery. Established in 1900, VBJ has earned the trust of over five generations and continues to be a name synonymous with heritage and craftsmanship. With two flagship stores in Chennai (Anna Salai and Anna Nagar) and a global presence through its Dallas showroom opened in October 2023, VBJ blends legacy with modernity to serve a wide range of jewellery connoisseurs. VBJ's digital presence through allows patrons to explore elaborate collections online, while its dedicated silverware vertical, showcases masterful creations crafted from pure silver. The brand also boasts an in-house Creative Center and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, enabling the design and production of timeless, original pieces that reflect both artistic finesse and generational expertise.
The three-day exhibition will showcase a thoughtfully curated range of bridal gold & diamond jewellery, necklaces, bangles, earrings, rings, chains, gemstones and solitaire creations, reflecting VBJ's legacy of design excellence, craftsmanship, and timeless elegance.
Speaking about the exhibition, Mr. Amarendran Vummidi, Managing Partner, VBJ, said,“The love and trust we have consistently received from customers in Karur has always been extremely special to us. It is this enduring relationship that brings us back to the city once again with a curated showcase of our collections. Through this exhibition, we look forward to presenting jewellery that beautifully balances heritage, craftsmanship, and evolving design preferences.”
Adding to this, Mr. Jithendra Vummidi, Managing Partner, VBJ, shared,“Customers today are increasingly looking for jewellery that combines wearability with distinctive design. Our exhibition in Karur has been curated keeping these evolving preferences in mind, with collections that range from heirloom-inspired bridal pieces to modern, versatile creations suited for everyday and occasion wear.”
As a fifth-generation family-run brand, VBJ takes immense pride in its legacy as the creator of the historic Sengol (sceptre) - a sacred symbol of India's democratic journey. Rediscovered after 72 years through meticulous research by the VBJ team, the Sengol was reinstated beside the Speaker's chair in India's new Parliament building, Sansad Bhavan, by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking VBJ's enduring bond with India's cultural and national heritage. Continuing this legacy, VBJ is now set to unveil its largest jewellery showroom on Coimbatore's 100ft Road.
Known for its bespoke creations and trusted legacy spanning over 125 years, VBJ continues to strengthen its engagement with customers across Tamil Nadu through curated showcases and personalised experiences. The exhibition will remain open from 11 AM to 8 PM on all three days.
About VBJ, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers
VBJ, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers is one of South India's most trusted fine jewellery brands, offering exceptional value, diverse choices, and unmatched quality across diamond, gold, and silver jewellery. Established in 1900, VBJ has earned the trust of over five generations and continues to be a name synonymous with heritage and craftsmanship. With two flagship stores in Chennai (Anna Salai and Anna Nagar) and a global presence through its Dallas showroom opened in October 2023, VBJ blends legacy with modernity to serve a wide range of jewellery connoisseurs. VBJ's digital presence through allows patrons to explore elaborate collections online, while its dedicated silverware vertical, showcases masterful creations crafted from pure silver. The brand also boasts an in-house Creative Center and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, enabling the design and production of timeless, original pieces that reflect both artistic finesse and generational expertise.
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