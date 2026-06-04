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Realkredit Danmark A/S Publishes New Base Prospectus For Mortgage Covered Bonds And Mortgage Bonds


2026-06-04 04:46:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
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Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
 Executive Management
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V

Telephone +45 7012 5300

4 June 2026

Realkredit Danmark A/S publishes new Base Prospectus for mortgage covered bonds and mortgage bonds

Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes a new Base Prospectus for mortgage covered bonds and mortgage bonds.
The base prospectus is available in electronic form on Realkredit Danmark's website at /Investor
If you have any questions, please contact:
Hella Gebhardt Ronnebaek, Chief Analyst, ...
Mathias Kofoed Frandsen, Senior Corporate Governance Legal Advisor, ...

Attachments

  • Prospectus announcement 4 June 2026
  • RD Baseprospectus June 2026 FINAL

MENAFN04062026004107003653ID1111210003



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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