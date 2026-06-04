Realkredit Danmark A/S publishes new Base Prospectus for mortgage covered bonds and mortgage bonds

Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes a new Base Prospectus for mortgage covered bonds and mortgage bonds. The base prospectus is available in electronic form on Realkredit Danmark's website at /Investor If you have any questions, please contact: Hella Gebhardt Ronnebaek, Chief Analyst, ... Mathias Kofoed Frandsen, Senior Corporate Governance Legal Advisor, ...

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