Realkredit Danmark A/S Publishes New Base Prospectus For Mortgage Covered Bonds And Mortgage Bonds
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Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
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Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Telephone +45 7012 5300
4 June 2026
Realkredit Danmark A/S publishes new Base Prospectus for mortgage covered bonds and mortgage bonds
Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes a new Base Prospectus for mortgage covered bonds and mortgage bonds.
The base prospectus is available in electronic form on Realkredit Danmark's website at /Investor
If you have any questions, please contact:
Hella Gebhardt Ronnebaek, Chief Analyst, ...
Mathias Kofoed Frandsen, Senior Corporate Governance Legal Advisor, ...
Attachments
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Prospectus announcement 4 June 2026
RD Baseprospectus June 2026 FINAL
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