DXRACER Joins Dead By Daylight's 10Th Anniversary Celebration With Exclusive Custom CRAFT Series Gaming Chairs

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- DXRACER, the original gaming chair pioneer and a global leader in ergonomic gaming furniture, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the official Dead by Daylight 10th Anniversary Celebration, providing a collection of exclusive custom-designed CRAFT Series gaming chairs for use throughout the landmark event.

Since its launch in 2016, Dead by Daylight, developed and published by Behaviour Interactive, has grown into one of the world's most recognizable multiplayer horror games. Over the past decade, the title has captivated millions of players worldwide through its unique asymmetrical gameplay, original characters, and acclaimed collaborations with some of horror's most iconic franchises. The game's 10th anniversary marks a major milestone not only for the franchise but also for the global community that has supported it throughout its journey.

To commemorate the occasion, Behaviour Interactive will host the official Dead by Daylight 10th Anniversary Party on June 14, 2026, at the Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal in the historic Old Port district of Montreal, Canada. The celebration will bring together developers, content creators, partners, media, and fans from around the world for a full day of activities, including developer panels, community meet-and-greets, immersive experiences, cosplay showcases, gaming stations, an Art of Dead by Daylight exhibition, and the highly anticipated Year 10 Anniversary Broadcast.

As an official sponsor of the celebration, DXRACER has created a series of exclusive Dead by Daylight-themed CRAFT Series gaming chairs to support the event. Designed specifically for anniversary activities, the chairs embody the game's distinctive visual identity while delivering the ergonomic comfort and craftsmanship that define the DXRACER brand.

The customized chairs are intended exclusively for event use and will not be available for retail purchase. Serving as dedicated seating for guests, creators, and participants, they represent a unique collaboration between two brands that share a passion for gaming culture and community engagement.

“We are honored to be part of such a significant milestone in gaming history,” said the spokesperson of DXRACER.“For ten years, Dead by Daylight has brought together a passionate global community through unforgettable gameplay experiences. We are proud to contribute to this celebration with our flagship CRAFT Series chairs and help create an exceptional environment for everyone participating in this special anniversary event.”

The DXRACER CRAFT Series is recognized for combining advanced ergonomic support, premium materials, and distinctive design. Built for gamers, creators, and professionals who spend extended periods seated, the series reflects DXRACER's ongoing commitment to innovation, comfort, and performance. Its highly customizable design platform also makes it an ideal choice for commemorative collaborations that celebrate meaningful moments in gaming culture.

The partnership underscores DXRACER's continued dedication to supporting the gaming industry through collaborations with leading game publishers, esports organizations, creators, and community events worldwide. By participating in landmark celebrations such as the Dead by Daylight 10th Anniversary, DXRACER continues to strengthen its connection with players and contribute to the experiences that bring gaming communities together.

About DXRACER

Founded in 2001, DXRACER revolutionized the gaming furniture industry by introducing the world's first gaming chair. Over more than two decades of innovation, DXRACER has become one of the most trusted names in gaming seating, serving gamers, esports professionals, creators, and organizations across the globe. The company remains committed to delivering ergonomic seating solutions that combine comfort, performance, and style for gaming, work, and entertainment environments.

About Dead by Daylight

Developed and published by Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight is the leading asymmetrical multiplayer horror game in which one Killer hunts four Survivors in a relentless trial of survival. Since its release in 2016, the game has built a global player base and become renowned for its original storytelling, evolving gameplay, and collaborations with some of the most celebrated franchises in horror entertainment. In 2026, the game celebrates its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of scares, suspense, and community-driven experiences.