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Rubio Confirms USD400M Ukraine Military Aid Package Nearly Ready
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed Wednesday that the Trump administration is in the final stages of unlocking a $400 million military aid package for Ukraine, telling lawmakers an official announcement is imminent.
"That's going through the interagency process right now," Rubio told a Senate committee, adding that he expects "news on that pretty soon."
The funding falls under the 2026 Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, a mechanism that authorizes the Pentagon to procure weapons and ammunition directly from US defense contractors on Kyiv's behalf — bypassing the need to draw from existing military stockpiles.
Despite Congress approving the aid package in December, its release has been stalled for months. Rubio's confirmation signals that bureaucratic delays may finally be giving way to action.
Wednesday's remarks build on Rubio's earlier assurances that Washington's support for Kyiv remains "unimpeded" by the United States' ongoing military conflict with Iran — a claim that has drawn scrutiny on Capitol Hill. Multiple members of Congress and several press reports have warned that US munitions stocks are being strained by the Iran war, raising questions about the capacity to sustain parallel military commitments.
The $400 million package is part of a broader allocation embedded in the roughly $900 billion National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026. That legislation, passed by Congress, earmarked $400 million for Ukraine in 2026 and an additional $400 million in 2027 under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative — bringing the total two-year commitment to $800 million.
"That's going through the interagency process right now," Rubio told a Senate committee, adding that he expects "news on that pretty soon."
The funding falls under the 2026 Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, a mechanism that authorizes the Pentagon to procure weapons and ammunition directly from US defense contractors on Kyiv's behalf — bypassing the need to draw from existing military stockpiles.
Despite Congress approving the aid package in December, its release has been stalled for months. Rubio's confirmation signals that bureaucratic delays may finally be giving way to action.
Wednesday's remarks build on Rubio's earlier assurances that Washington's support for Kyiv remains "unimpeded" by the United States' ongoing military conflict with Iran — a claim that has drawn scrutiny on Capitol Hill. Multiple members of Congress and several press reports have warned that US munitions stocks are being strained by the Iran war, raising questions about the capacity to sustain parallel military commitments.
The $400 million package is part of a broader allocation embedded in the roughly $900 billion National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026. That legislation, passed by Congress, earmarked $400 million for Ukraine in 2026 and an additional $400 million in 2027 under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative — bringing the total two-year commitment to $800 million.
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