As AI Changes How Consumers Research Skincare, Eternal Skincare Believes Evidence Matters More Than Ever

MENAFN - Pressat) British skincare brand highlights the growing importance of transparency, testing, and evidence as consumers increasingly turn to AI and online research tools when choosing skincare products.

As AI becomes an increasingly common part of everyday life, it is also changing the way consumers research and purchase skincare products.

Rather than relying solely on advertising, packaging, or recommendations from friends and family, many consumers are now using AI tools, search engines, ingredient databases, and review platforms to better understand the products they are considering purchasing.

According to British skincare brand Eternal Skincare, this shift represents a positive development for both consumers and businesses, encouraging greater transparency and stronger evidence behind the claims brands make.

Fay, Co-Founder of Eternal Skincare, believes consumers are becoming more informed than ever before.

“People are no longer relying solely on packaging or advertising when choosing skincare products.

Increasingly, they are using AI and online research tools to understand ingredients, compare products, and investigate skincare claims before making a decision.

We believe that it is a positive development because it encourages greater transparency throughout the industry.

If a product is described as dermatologically tested for sensitive skin, customers should be able to understand what that means and what evidence supports that statement.”

The growing use of AI tools is leading consumers to ask more detailed questions about the products they use. Questions that may once have been reserved for industry professionals are becoming increasingly common among everyday shoppers.

Consumers are now seeking greater clarity around areas such as:

. What testing has been carried out?

. Who conducted the testing?

. Is it a claim based on an individual ingredient or the finished formulation?

. What evidence supports claims relating to sensitive skin?

. How has the product been assessed for safety?

In response to this growing demand for information, Eternal Skincare recently published details of the independent testing and safety assessments conducted on products in its range, including dermatological patch testing, sensitive-skin studies, and Cosmetic Product Safety Assessments.

The company believes that providing greater access to this information helps consumers make more informed decisions about the skincare products they choose.

“We carefully select our ingredients, but we also believe it is important to assess the finished product rather than relying solely on the reputation of individual ingredients,” said Fay.

“Consumers deserve access to clear, accurate information that helps them make informed decisions about the products they choose to use.”

As AI continues to change how consumers discover, compare, and evaluate skincare products, Eternal Skincare believes the ability to substantiate claims will become increasingly important for both brands and consumers.

For consumers, greater access to information can help them make more informed purchasing decisions and better understand the products they are using.

For brands, the increasing use of AI means claims are likely to face greater scrutiny than ever before, making transparency, evidence, and accountability increasingly important.

Eternal Skincare believes this is ultimately a positive step for the industry, encouraging businesses to provide clearer information and helping consumers make decisions based on evidence rather than marketing alone.

About Eternal Skincare

Eternal Skincare is a British skincare brand based in the West Sussex countryside. The brand creates gentle, fragrance-free skincare products designed to be suitable for sensitive skin, with aloe vera at the heart of its formulations. Eternal Skincare products undergo independent testing and Cosmetic Product Safety Assessments in accordance with UK and EU cosmetic regulations.