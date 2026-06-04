MCD, Delhi Police Launch Joint Drive Against Illegal Parking Push For Multi-Level Facilities

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) In a bid to improve traffic flow, reduce roadside congestion, and encourage responsible parking habits, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in coordination with the Delhi Police, on Thursday launched an intensive enforcement and awareness campaign around designated multi-level parking facilities across the national capital.

The coordinated drive, which began this week, aims to encourage motorists to use authorised parking spaces instead of parking vehicles indiscriminately on roads, service lanes, footpaths, carriageways, no-parking zones, and other public areas. Authorities said the initiative is intended to ensure optimum utilisation of existing parking infrastructure while maintaining smooth traffic movement around busy commercial and residential areas.

The drive will initially focus on six identified multi-level parking locations across Delhi: Spark Mall, Kamla Nagar, M-Block Market, Greater Kailash-I, Hauz Khas, Qutub Road, Nizamuddin Basti, and Parade Ground.

According to officials, adequate parking facilities are available at these locations. However, it has been observed that many motorists continue to park their vehicles in unauthorised areas nearby, including roadsides, market entrances, footpaths, and other restricted zones. Such violations often obstruct pedestrians, emergency vehicles, and the smooth movement of traffic.

As part of the campaign, personnel from the Delhi Traffic Police and MCD will work jointly to regulate parking and take action against violations. In addition to enforcement measures, authorities will conduct awareness activities to educate visitors, residents, shopkeepers, and market associations about the benefits of using designated parking facilities.

Appealing for public support, the MCD Commissioner urged citizens to make greater use of multi-level parking facilities. He stated that proper utilisation of these facilities would help improve traffic management, enhance public convenience, and promote greater civic discipline across the city.

Similarly, the Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) appealed to motorists to avoid parking in prohibited areas and make use of the available parking infrastructure. He warned that vehicles found parked illegally near the identified parking facilities would be subject to strict legal action.

Such vehicles may be challaned, wheel-clamped, or towed away by the Delhi Traffic Police in accordance with the law. Additional enforcement measures may also be taken by the concerned agencies wherever necessary.

Officials emphasised that the initiative is not solely focused on enforcement but also seeks to bring about long-term behavioural change among road users. Delhi Police have called upon citizens, visitors, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), market bodies, and shopkeepers to actively cooperate in making these areas safer, more accessible, and free from unnecessary congestion.

Motorists have also been advised to plan their visits in advance and utilise designated parking facilities to avoid contributing to traffic bottlenecks. Authorities said that proper use of available parking infrastructure would significantly improve road discipline, ease congestion, and facilitate smoother movement for pedestrians, shoppers, residents, and daily commuters.

The coordinated drive will continue in the coming weeks, with strict action planned against repeat offenders and habitual violators who continue to park improperly around the identified locations.