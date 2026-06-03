MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Fuerte Announces Name Change To Talamore Mining Corp. and Provides AGM Results

June 03, 2026 8:31 PM EDT | Source: Fuerte Metals Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - Fuerte Metals Corporation (TSXV: FMT) (OTCQB: FUEMF) (" Fuerte " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to "Talamore Mining Corp." (the " Name Change ") and trading symbol to "TALA". The board of directors of the Company passed a resolution on April 27, 2026, approving the Name Change in accordance with the articles of the Company.

It is anticipated that the Company's common shares (the " Common Shares ") will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") under the new name, "Talamore Mining Corp." effective as of the open of markets on June 8, 2026. The Common Shares will trade under the trading symbol "TALA" on the TSXV.

The CUSIP number assigned to the Company's shares following the Name Change is 874085103 (ISIN: CA8740851032).

The Name Change does not affect the rights of the Company's shareholders (the " Shareholders "). There is no consolidation or division of capital associated with the Name Change. Shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the Name Change. Issued certificates or direct registration statements representing Common Shares will not be affected by the Name Change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages Shareholders to contact their broker with any questions regarding the Name Change.

Fuerte also announces the results of voting at its Annual General and Special Meeting held June 3, 2026 in Whitehorse, Canada. A total of 99,895,092 common shares were voted, representing 71.04% of the issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date of the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Company.

As a result:

The number of directors was set at seven with the following nominees elected as directors: Chris Beer, Scott V.A. Hicks, Shannon McCrae, Dawson Proudfoot, Sandip Rana, Tracy Reynolds and Tim Warman.

Davidson and Company LLP were re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Amendments to the Company's Articles were approved.

Amendments to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan were approved.

About Fuerte Metals Corporation

Fuerte is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing high-potential precious metals and base metals projects across the Americas. Our flagship asset is the 100%-owned Coffee Project in the Yukon, Canada - a high-quality gold project advancing through the final stages of permitting, engineering, and resource expansion drilling in preparation for a construction decision. Coffee hosts 3.0 million ounces of open-pit heap-leach Measured and Indicated Resource and an Inferred Resource of 0.8 million ounces. We respectfully acknowledge that protection of the water and lands around the Coffee Creek and mine project area is of high importance to First Nations. Through cooperation, transparency, and respect, we pledge to continue to build on relationships with Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in, White River First Nation, Selkirk First Nation, and the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, whose Traditional Territories overlap or partially overlap with the project access road, and areas where exploration and mining activities may occur. In addition to Coffee, Fuerte holds a portfolio of copper and gold assets, including the Placeton-Caballo Muerto Project in Chile and the Cristina and Yecora Projects in Mexico, offering additional growth and exploration upside. At Fuerte, we are committed to building value through disciplined project development, responsible stewardship of the land, a safety-focused culture, and creating long-term returns for shareholders.

Additional Information

For more information, please contact:

Tim Warman, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Fuerte Metals Corporation

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the timing of the Name Change, and the CUSIP and ISIN updates. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: failure to complete the Name Change within the announced timeline or at all and an inability to obtain regulatory approval of the Name Change.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: Fuerte Metals Corp.