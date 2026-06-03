Meeting Between Parliamentary Vice-Minister ONISHI And His Excellency (H.E.) Mr. Cosgrow, Principal Minister And Minister For Agriculture, Fisheries And Blue Economy Of Seychelles

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

On June 3, from 3:50 p.m. for approximately 20 minutes, Mr. ONISHI Yohei, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a meeting with H.E. Mr. Wallace Cosgrow, Principal Minister and Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Blue Economy of the Republic of Seychelles, who is currently visiting Japan.

At the outset, Parliamentary Vice-Minister ONISHI extended his congratulations on the occasion of Seychelles' 50th anniversary of independence on June 29 of this year, as well as the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Seychelles this year. He also expressed Japan's desire to further strengthen cooperation with Seychelles, which is strategically located in the Indian Ocean and shares fundamental values with Japan, as an important partner in realizing a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP).In response, Principal Minister and Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Blue Economy Cosgrow expressed his gratitude to Japan's support in areas including fishing harbour, and expected for understanding and support for vulnerabilities faced by Seychelles as a small island state.Both sides confirmed their commitment to further deepening cooperation between the two countries, taking the opportunity of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo