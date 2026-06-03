Mannatech Announces Results Of Annual Shareholders' Meeting
|Name
| Number of Shares
For
| Number of Shares
Withheld
| Broker
Non-Votes
|John A. Seifrick
|879,504
|213,248
|277,128
|Robert Toth
|937,930
|154,822
|277,128
2. Mannatech shareholders voted to ratify the appointment of BDO USA, P.C. as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2026, as set forth below:
| Number of Shares
For
| Number of Shares
Against
| Number of Shares
Abstaining
| Broker
Non-Votes
|1,205,072
|164,415
|393
|0
3. Mannatech shareholders approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of Mannatech's named executive officers as set forth below:
| Number of Shares
For
| Number of Shares
Against
| Number of Shares
Abstaining
| Broker
Non-Votes
|947,313
|143,740
|1,699
|277,128
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated, is committed to transforming lives through the development, marketing, and sales of high-quality, proprietary nutritional supplements, topical and skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products distributed through its global network of independent associates and members. The company has been operating for more than 25 years of experience with operations in 25 markets^. For more information, visit Mannatech.
^Mannatech operates in China under a cross-border e-commerce platform that is separate from its network marketing model.
Please Note: This release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of phrases or terminology such as“may,”“will,”“should,” "hope,"“could,”“would,”“expects,”“plans,”“intends,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“approximates,”“predicts,”“projects,”“potential,” and“continues” or other similar words or the negative of such terminology. Similarly, descriptions of Mannatech's objectives, strategies, plans, goals or targets contained herein are also considered forward-looking statements. Mannatech believes this release should be read in conjunction with all of its filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and cautions its readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to certain events, risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Some of these factors include, among others, Mannatech's inability to attract and retain associates and members, increases in competition, litigation, regulatory changes, and its planned growth into new international markets. Although Mannatech believes that the expectations, statements, and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cautions readers to always consider all of the risk factors and any other cautionary statements carefully in evaluating each forward-looking statement in this release, as well as those set forth in its latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its current reports on Form 8-K. All of the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release.
Investor Relations Contact Information:
Erin K. Barta
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
972-471-7742
...
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