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Secretary General Of Nizami Ganjavi International Center Rovshan Muradov Passes Away

Secretary General Of Nizami Ganjavi International Center Rovshan Muradov Passes Away


2026-06-03 03:06:42
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. ​The Secretary General of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Rovshan Muradov, has passed away, the post on the Center's "X" account says, Trend reports.

​According to the information Rovshan Muradov passed away suddenly in Istanbul.

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Trend News Agency

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