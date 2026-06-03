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Secretary General Of Nizami Ganjavi International Center Rovshan Muradov Passes Away
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The Secretary General of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Rovshan Muradov, has passed away, the post on the Center's "X" account says, Trend reports.
According to the information Rovshan Muradov passed away suddenly in Istanbul.--
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