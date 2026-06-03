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San Marino Press Highlights Importance Of Direct Gas Supplies From Azerbaijan

San Marino Press Highlights Importance Of Direct Gas Supplies From Azerbaijan


2026-06-03 03:06:42
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. San Marino's official newspaper Tribuna Politica has extensively covered the significance of the agreement signed with SOCAR Trading Gas & Power on direct natural gas supplies from Azerbaijan, describing the contract as a crucial step toward ensuring the country's energy stability, Trend reports.

The publication notes that the signing of the document by SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and A.A.S.S. CEO Marcello Forcellini during Baku Energy Week elevates the republic's resource management to an entirely new level.

The newspaper's journalists emphasize that the approved supply scheme is designed to fully protect the country from geopolitical risks and guarantee uninterrupted heating supplies during the winter season.

Relevant ministries plan to use this direct procurement mechanism from the source supplier to stabilize domestic consumer tariffs and establish more predictable state budget parameters.

According to Tribuna Politica, the new agreement creates a long-term foundation for attracting mutual investments and developing joint technological innovations between Azerbaijan and San Marino.

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Trend News Agency

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