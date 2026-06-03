Biomednewsbreaks - Volitionrx Ltd. (NYSE American: VNRX) Expands Patent Portfolio With Ebola Triage Application

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) VolitionRx Limited (NYSE American: VNRX) announced the filing of a strategic patent application covering the use of its proprietary Nu.Q technology for triaging and monitoring patients suspected of having contracted the Ebola virus. The application builds on the company's existing Nu.Q(R) NETs test, which measures circulating nucleosomes and neutrophil extracellular traps as early indicators of hyper-inflammation associated with septic shock and mortality.

Volition said its CE-Marked automated Nu.Q NETs assay and recently developed finger-prick lateral flow detection prototype could provide a low-cost bedside triage solution during Ebola outbreaks, particularly in resource-constrained regions. The company is seeking partnerships with global health organizations, pharmaceutical developers, NGOs and distribution partners to support field trials, manufacturing scale-up and potential deployment in outbreak zones.

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About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help detect and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early detection and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and an office in London.

The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

Media Enquiries: Louise Batchelor, Volition, [email protected], +44 (0)7557 774620

For further information, visit the company's website at

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