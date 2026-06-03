Global Manufacturing Market To Reach $968.7 Billion By 2030, Driven By Medical Device And Clean Energy Demand

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Boston, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global manufacturing market is projected to grow from $648.5 billion in 2024 to $968.7 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period, according to BCC Research's new report 2025 Manufacturing Research Review.

KEY FINDINGS

Market expansion: The manufacturing sector will experience robust 7.1% CAGR growth through 2030, primarily driven by surging demand in medical device and pharmaceutical sectors as global healthcare infrastructure expands

Regional leadership: Asia-Pacific dominates the manufacturing landscape with 38.4% market share, fueled by rising semiconductor manufacturing investments and solar industry expansion

Clean energy transition: Environmental regulations and the push for sustainable energy sources are accelerating adoption of gas turbines and advanced manufacturing technologies for renewable energy applications

Strategic outsourcing trend: Manufacturers are increasingly shifting toward outsourcing partnerships to reduce overhead costs and improve time-to-market

Technology convergence: Industry 4.0 technologies including AI, IoT, and advanced robotics are transforming traditional manufacturing processes

Market consolidation: Key players Samsung Biologics, Foxconn, Mitsubishi Power, GE Vernova, Siemens, Applied Materials, and Doosan Enerbility are strengthening positions

MARKET DRIVERS

The manufacturing sector's growth trajectory reflects fundamental shifts in global industrial priorities. Healthcare sector expansion, particularly in medical devices and pharmaceuticals, is creating unprecedented demand for specialized manufacturing capabilities. Simultaneously, stringent environmental regulations and government initiatives promoting clean energy adoption are driving investments in gas turbines, electric arc furnaces, and advanced battery energy storage systems.

INVESTMENT CONSIDERATIONS

The manufacturing sector presents compelling opportunities for investors focused on sustainability-driven industrial transformation and healthcare sector growth. Companies positioned at the intersection of advanced manufacturing technologies and clean energy applications offer the strongest upside potential.

For more information or to download the report, visit

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