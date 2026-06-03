Anupam Kher Reflects On His 40-Year Journey From Lucknow To Mumbai

For more than four decades, legendary actor Anupam Kher has remained one of the most enduring and versatile figures in Indian cinema. From his breakthrough performance in 'Saaransh' in 1984 to a career spanning over 500 films across multiple languages and genres, Kher has continually reinvented himself while leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. Speaking to ANI, Kher reflected on his remarkable journey and looked back on the milestones, challenges, and lessons that have shaped his career.

Arrival in Mumbai and Early Struggles

"I came to Mumbai from Lucknow on June 3, 1981. I came here because someone had opened an acting school here. I read the advertisement, and he said that he will give me Rs 5,000 per month and a house. Unfortunately, he could not fulfil his promise. At that time, I was the youngest lecturer in Lucknow. I was around 24-25 years," Kher recalled.

He further spoke about how he reached out to his longtime friend and fellow actor Suhas Khandke, whom he knew from the days of the National School of Drama (NSD). "I told him that I don't have a place to stay. I didn't have a job, money or even a house. He let me stay for 10 days and was very loving. The first house I stayed in was in Bandra East with three others. Four of us shared a single room. At that point, I felt like I had come to Mumbai at the wrong time. I should have worked a little more in Lucknow," he added.

Noting that it took him nearly three years to find his footing in Mumbai, the actor recalled how he would observe the crowd of people working for their livelihoods in the city.

Forming Bonds and Finding His Way

During the conversation, Anupam Kher also spoke about working with veteran action director Sham Kaushal, the father of actor Vicky Kaushal. "Sham was my fight master. He was my action director. He was also my neighbour. We used to talk to each other. We used to tell each other that one day we would succeed. That's why I really love him. He is my friend from that time," Kher said.

The actor shared how he once saw his late friend, actor Satish Kaushik, associating with legends like Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, and Farooq Sheikh. "I went straight to Prithvi Theatre, where I saw Satish Kaushik with Shabana ji, Javed Akhtar, and Farooq Sheikh. They were shaking hands and hugging. I thought that he had gone too far. He was my class fellow. I felt scared and lonely at that moment," the actor shared.

'Saaransh': The Breakthrough Role

Kher spoke about his debut film 'Saaransh', which came as a game-changer for him. "Saaransh gave me everything. Mahesh Bhatt, Sooraj Barjatya and more. I knew that Saaransh had 41 trial shows before the film's release. Big directors, producers, and actors had seen that film. Sanjeev Kumar had also seen it. Actually, Sanjeev Kumar was going to replace me in Saaransh. When he saw the film, he told Bhatt Sahab, 'Mahesh, I don't think I could have done this role as well as Anupam has'."

Reflections on a Resilient Journey

The actor further credited filmmaker Subhash Ghai for offering him precious opportunities. "Every time I have felt low, the city has given me so much in return. For so many days, I stayed on the railway platform. For so many days, I used to go to the beach. I had never seen the sea in my life. I had seen the sea for the first time," he added.

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