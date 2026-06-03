Newsweek Names America's Best Hospitals For Specialized Care 2026 UVA University Medical Center, Uconn John Dempsey And The Mount Sinai Hospital Among Standouts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, in partnership with Statista, today announced the America's Best Hospitals for Specialized Care 2026 ranking, recognizing leading hospitals that offer patients trusted guidance when facing complex diagnoses across seven key specialties.

Finding the right specialist is often one of the most important decisions patients and families make. This year's ranking highlights 1,375 designations across 384 unique hospitals, recognizing excellence in Cancer Care, Cardiac Care, Endocrine Care, Neurological Care, Orthopedic Care, Pulmonary Care and, new for 2026, Gastrointestinal Care.

“Specialized care is becoming an increasingly important differentiator in the American health care landscape, as hospitals expand beyond traditional service lines to meet growing demand for targeted expertise,” said Newsweek Healthcare Editor Alexis Kayser.“By adding new specialties for 2026, America's Best Hospitals for Specialized Care highlights the breadth and maturity of care now available to patients across the country.”

The ranking is based on metrics that include a nationwide survey of medical professionals and hospital managers, patient experience data and PROMs (Patient-Reported Outcome Measures) implementation. For 2026, Newsweek and Statista also incorporated data from The Leapfrog Group, adding safety and quality indicators tailored to each specialty.

Hospital quality metrics account for 45% of the overall score and include publicly available data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Leapfrog, and relevant accreditations and certifications. The nationwide online survey, conducted from February to March 2026, accounts for 33.5% of the score and reflects peer recommendations and quality assessments. Patient experience data accounts for 15%, while PROMs implementation contributes up to 6.5%, where available.

Among this year's hospitals recognized for PROMs implementation are Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, UVA University Medical Center, University of Kansas Hospital, UConn John Dempsey Hospital, The Mount Sinai Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Newton-Wellesley Hospital.

To view the full list of America's Best Hospitals for Specialized Care 2026 and learn more about the methodology, visit: newsweek/americas-best-hospitals-for-specialized-care-2026

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 94-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in 50 countries.

Contact:

Alyssa M. Tognetti

Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek

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