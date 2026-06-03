National Water Carrier Project To Meet About 40% Of Jordan's Needs-Minister

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 3 (Petra) – Chairman of Lower House Agriculture and Water Committee, MP Ahmed Shdeifat, noted importance of the National Water Carrier Project as a "key" solution to address Jordan's severe water shortage.

Shdeifat described the project as one of the most important strategic schemes, aimed at confronting water challenges and achieving sustainable security in this regard.

The MP's remarks came during a committee meeting held Wednesday, chaired by Shdeifat, to discuss the project's progress.

Minister of Water and Irrigation, Raed Abu Soud, and several other stakeholders were also present.

Shdeifat stated the project requires the concerted efforts of various sectors, including the private sector, to ensure its success and achieve its national goals.

Talking at the meeting, he said this "truly" national project will contribute to supporting the Kingdom's agricultural and industrial sectors and creating job opportunities.

In turn, Abu Soud said the project is "one of the largest" water enterprises in the Middle East, which is making progress, based on the established plans and timelines, despite its large scale and high cost.

The minister noted the project will open opportunities for Jordanian contractors to participate in its implementation, which would create new jobs.

Furthermore, he noted the project will rely on many available materials and services in the local market, which would positively affect the national economy.

Abu Soud said the government's contribution to the project amounts to approximately JD1 billion, while the project will help meet nearly 40% of the Kingdom's water needs.

He noted the project's total cost could reach approximately JD6 billion.

On its wider vision, he said the ministry is simultaneously working on plans to expand wastewater treatment plants and improve water services nationwide.

//Petra// AG