Moving Bed Bioreactor Market Size To Hit USD 12.84 Billion By 2035 Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In 2025, the U.S. Moving Bed Bioreactor Market had a market value of USD 1.21 billion and is expected to have reached USD 3.85 billion by 2035, at a growth rate of 12.31%. This market growth will be fueled by its strong foothold in the hyperscale data center market infrastructure, and Automatic Screens. Meanwhile, The Europe Moving Bed Bioreactor Market is estimated to be USD 0.83 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.68 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 12.42% during 2026–2035 Austin, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moving Bed Bioreactor Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Moving Bed Bioreactor Market was valued at USD 3.69 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 12.84 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.34% over 2026–2035.” Rising Demand for Advanced Wastewater Treatment to Boost Market Growth Globally Increasing levels of pollution worries, industrial waste water treatment, and sustainable approaches in water management have led to the contribution of growth in this industry. Biological wastewater treatment plants are being used by industries and municipalities owing to their high efficiency, minimum formation of sludge, and low operational costs. Urbanization, development in the industries, and sewage treatments have contributed to increasing demands for moving bed bioreactor technology. Governments in many countries have increased their laws related to wastewater treatment and recycling that also contribute to the growth in this industry. Get a Sample Report of Moving Bed Bioreactor Market Forecast @



Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Veolia Water Technologies

Xylem Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Aquatech International LLC

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

Pentair plc

BioWater Technology AS

Headworks International Inc.

Aqwise Wise Water Technologies Ltd.

World Water Works Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies

WesTech Engineering LLC

Ovivo Inc.

Samco Technologies Inc.

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation

Fluence Corporation Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Aqua Solutions Company Ltd.

Organica Water Inc.

EnviroMix Inc. SSI Aeration Inc. Moving Bed Bioreactor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 3.69 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 12.84 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.34% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Application (Wastewater Treatment, Aquaculture Treatment)

. By Technology (Aerobic Process, Anaerobic Process)

. By End Use (Municipal, Commercial)

. By Material (Polypropylene, Polyethylene)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

Wastewater Treatment dominated with approximately 67.45% revenue share in 2025 as municipalities and industries have started focusing on biological treatment technology owing to stringent environmental policies. Aquaculture Treatment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 12.05% from 2026 to 2035 due to increasing demands for sustainable aquaculture operations.

By Technology

Aerobic Process held the highest revenue share of approximately 58.89% in 2025 owing to its high efficiency in the removal of organic contaminants, lowering the biological oxygen demand, and facilitating wastewater treatment. Anaerobic Process is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 12.82% from 2026 to 2035 owing to the rising focus towards energy-efficient wastewater treatment processes and biogas technology.

By End Use

Municipal held the highest revenue share of approximately 76.54% in 2025 as there was a significant increase in investments made by government bodies and city administrations to upgrade their wastewater treatment facilities and improve sewage management infrastructure. Commercial is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 12.55% from 2026 to 2035 owing to growing wastewater treatment needs in hotels, hospitals, food processing plants, and industries.

By Material

Polypropylene held the highest revenue share of approximately 72.47% in 2025 due to its better durability, chemical resistance, lightweight nature, and longevity when used in the wastewater treatment process. Polyethylene is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 12.70% from 2026 to 2035 due to the high demands for flexible and economical treatment materials.

Regional Insights

The North American region accounted for a share of 38.65% in the year 2025 due to the greater investments in state-of-the-art sewage treatment facilities, strong environmental regulations, and rising requirements of industrial water re-use in this region. The United States was found to be the major contributor on account of growing adoption of advanced biological treatment systems for proper water treatment.

Asia Pacific held a market share of around 20.87% due to the industrialization processes, rise in the urban population, and the increasing number of municipal wastewater treatment plants in countries, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

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Recent Developments:



2026: Atkore International expanded its cable tray manufacturing capacity in North America to support rising demand from data centers, industrial plants, and utility infrastructure projects, strengthening its position in structured cable management systems globally. 2025: Legrand enhanced its Cablofil and cable management solutions portfolio through expanded deployment in commercial buildings and IT infrastructure projects across Europe and North America, supporting smart building and energy-efficient electrical systems.

Exclusive Sections of the Moving Bed Bioreactor Market Report (The USPs):



TREATMENT EFFICIENCY & BIOFILM PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate treatment effectiveness across wastewater and aquaculture applications, including pollutant removal rates, water purification efficiency, biofilm activity, and operational stability improvements.

BIOLOGICAL PROCESS OPTIMIZATION ANALYSIS – helps you understand the performance differences between aerobic and anaerobic MBBR technologies through assessment of oxygen transfer efficiency, microbial activity optimization, energy utilization, and process responsiveness.

OPERATIONAL COST & SUSTAINABILITY BENCHMARKS – helps you identify opportunities for reducing sludge generation, energy consumption, maintenance requirements, treatment downtime, and overall environmental impact across treatment facilities.

END-USE PERFORMANCE & WATER MANAGEMENT INSIGHTS – helps you assess wastewater treatment effectiveness across municipal and commercial sectors, supported by analysis of treatment reliability, processing accuracy, monitoring efficiency, and contamination risk reduction.

MATERIAL DURABILITY & SYSTEM LIFECYCLE METRICS – helps you compare polypropylene and polyethylene carrier performance through evaluation of durability, corrosion resistance, carrier efficiency, system lifespan, and long-term operational reliability. WASTEWATER RECYCLING ADOPTION & COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS – helps you uncover growth opportunities driven by expanding wastewater reuse initiatives, sustainable water treatment investments, technology advancements, and the competitive positioning of key market participants based on innovation, product offerings, and strategic developments.

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