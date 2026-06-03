Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) Founder, Chairman & CEO, Herbjorn Hansson Purchases More Shares In NAT

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

I am pleased to inform you that I, Founder, Chairman & CEO, has today bought 100,000 shares at $5.26 per share, bringing my holdings in NAT to 5,600,000 shares.

My son, Vice-Chairman Alexander Hansson, purchased 300,000 shares in NAT last week at 5.16/share.

Following these transactions, the Hansson family owns 11,455,000 shares or 5.4% of the outstanding shares in NAT.

As in the past, the Hansson family is the largest private shareholder group in the company.

For further information on Nordic American Tankers, please see



Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson

Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd.

Contacts:

Bjørn Giæver, CFO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Tel: +1 888 755 8391

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Tel: +47 91 724 171



