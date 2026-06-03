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Historic Cologne Cathedral to Begin Charging Admission Fee
(MENAFN) Visitors to Cologne Cathedral will soon have to pay for entry, as church authorities introduce a new admission charge aimed at helping offset the growing costs of operating and preserving the iconic landmark.
Beginning in July, tourists will be required to purchase a €12 ($14) ticket to access the cathedral. According to reports, the decision follows a steady rise in maintenance expenses, security requirements and other operational costs associated with the UNESCO-listed site.
Church officials indicated that running the cathedral now costs roughly $51,000 per day, making the introduction of an entrance fee necessary to support the building’s ongoing upkeep and management.
Those planning to visit are being encouraged to secure tickets in advance. Online booking is scheduled to open on June 15, with reservations available as far as three months ahead. Visitors who are unable to buy tickets digitally will have the option of purchasing them from an office located near the cathedral.
The new system includes exemptions for several categories of visitors. Children aged 13 and younger, people with severe disabilities and their accompanying assistants will continue to enjoy free access. In addition, students aged 14 and above, apprentices and university students will be eligible for a discounted €6 ($7) ticket.
Church authorities emphasized that religious access will remain unaffected. Individuals entering to attend worship services, pray or light candles will still be admitted without charge. Separate entrances will be designated inside the cathedral to ensure worshippers can continue to access the site freely. Free entry will also be offered during selected religious holidays and special occasions.
Officials believe the measure will not substantially affect attendance levels. The cathedral attracts an estimated six million visitors annually and remains one of Germany’s most popular tourist destinations.
Nevertheless, the move has sparked criticism from some quarters in Cologne and beyond, including objections voiced by former cathedral architect Barbara Schock-Werner.
Beginning in July, tourists will be required to purchase a €12 ($14) ticket to access the cathedral. According to reports, the decision follows a steady rise in maintenance expenses, security requirements and other operational costs associated with the UNESCO-listed site.
Church officials indicated that running the cathedral now costs roughly $51,000 per day, making the introduction of an entrance fee necessary to support the building’s ongoing upkeep and management.
Those planning to visit are being encouraged to secure tickets in advance. Online booking is scheduled to open on June 15, with reservations available as far as three months ahead. Visitors who are unable to buy tickets digitally will have the option of purchasing them from an office located near the cathedral.
The new system includes exemptions for several categories of visitors. Children aged 13 and younger, people with severe disabilities and their accompanying assistants will continue to enjoy free access. In addition, students aged 14 and above, apprentices and university students will be eligible for a discounted €6 ($7) ticket.
Church authorities emphasized that religious access will remain unaffected. Individuals entering to attend worship services, pray or light candles will still be admitted without charge. Separate entrances will be designated inside the cathedral to ensure worshippers can continue to access the site freely. Free entry will also be offered during selected religious holidays and special occasions.
Officials believe the measure will not substantially affect attendance levels. The cathedral attracts an estimated six million visitors annually and remains one of Germany’s most popular tourist destinations.
Nevertheless, the move has sparked criticism from some quarters in Cologne and beyond, including objections voiced by former cathedral architect Barbara Schock-Werner.
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