J&K Police Arrest Four Drug Peddlers In Sopore, Recover Psychotropic Capsules

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, June 4 (IANS) The police in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore town said on Thursday that they have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered codeine bottles and psychotropic capsules.

The police statement said that in a major breakthrough under the ongoing 100-Day Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan, Sopore Police achieved significant success against drug trafficking networks by arresting four drug peddlers in two separate operations and recovering a large quantity of narcotic and psychotropic substances.

In the first operation, a police party of Police Station Sopore, while conducting patrolling in the Badambagh area, noticed three suspicious persons carrying bags and moving along a link road.

On noticing the police party, the suspects attempted to flee into nearby orchards but were tactfully apprehended. During their search, police recovered a total of 150 bottles of Codeine-based syrup from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Irfan Ahmad Peer, son of Khursheed Ahmad Peer, a resident of Badambagh; Ajaz Ahmad Mattoo, son of Gh. Nabi Mattoo, resident of Badambagh; and Umer Zahoor Najar, son of Zahoor Ahmad Najar, resident of Badambagh.

Accordingly, FIR No. 132/2026 under Sections 8/22/29 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Sopore, and investigation has been taken up to ascertain the source and intended distribution network.

In another operation, during routine night checking at Sangrama-Seer Crossing, the naka party of Police Post Putkha intercepted one suspicious person, identified as Majid Ashraf Khan, son of Mohammad Ashraf Khan, a resident of Peth Seer.

During his personal search, police recovered Spasmo-Proxyvon Plus capsules from his possession. In this connection, FIR No. 88/2026 under Section 8/22 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Tarzoo, and further investigation is in progress.

These back-to-back operations reflect the intensified anti-drug campaign being undertaken by Sopore Police to dismantle narcotics networks and prevent the spread of drugs among the youth, said the officials.

Sopore Police reiterated its zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking and warned all drug peddlers that strict legal action shall continue under the NDPS Act. "The public is urged to cooperate with the police and share information regarding drug-related activities to help build a safer, healthier and drug-free society," the officials added.