Besties Bobby Deol And Preity Zinta Walk Hand In Hand As They Reunite At An Event

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Bollywood stars Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta delighted fans with their warm camaraderie as they reunited at a recent event in Mumbai, on Wednesday night.

The longtime friends were seen walking hand in hand and posing together for the paparazzi stationed at the event location.

In the visuals from the event captured by IANS, Bobby Deol looked effortlessly stylish in a navy blue full-sleeved T-shirt paired with blue denims and a brown belt. He was also seen sporting his signature salt-and-pepper beard.

The actress, meanwhile, looked elegant in a black embellished ethnic lehenga featuring intricate silver detailing and gold accents. She completed her look with statement jewellery.

Bobby was also seen affectionately placing an arm around Preity while the two smiled for the cameras before making their way out.

For the uninitiated, talking about Preity and Bobby, the two share a long-standing bond of friendship spanning over three decades.

They have also shared screen space in the 1998 film Soldier.

The movie which was directed by Abbas-Mustan, also starred veteran actress Raakhee and Johnny Lever, and went on to become a hit.

The songs of the movie like“Soldier Soldier” and“Tera Rang Balle Balle” remain popular even after three decades of its release.

Bobby and Preity's friendship reportedly dates back to even before the latter made her Bollywood debut. She also had a cameo appearance in Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol starrer Dillagi, released in 1999, which also featured Urmila Matondkar.

Talking about Preity Zinta, the actress made her Bollywood debut with 'Dil Se..' in 1998 and quickly rose to fame with films like 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Koi... Mil Gaya' and 'Veer-Zaara', further becoming one of the leading actresses of her time.

On the work front, Bobby Deol continues to enjoy a successful second innings in his career following acclaimed performances in projects such as 'Animal', 'Aashram'.

The actor is currently all geared up for his movies 'Bandar' and 'Alpha'. Post the trailer released of Bandar, the actor has been receiving great reviews for his performance in the movie which released on June 5.

Talking about Alpha, he will be seen in the YRF movie alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh.

–IANS

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