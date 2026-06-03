MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Volt Carbon Technologies Appoints Dr. Hey Woong Park as Chief Technology Officer

June 03, 2026 8:30 AM EDT | Source: Volt Carbon Technologies

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) ("Volt" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Hey Woong Park as Chief Technology Officer ("CTO"), effective immediately.

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Dr. Park has served as Head of Battery Development for Volt Carbon's wholly owned subsidiary, Solid UltraBattery Inc., and has played a key role in many of the Company's technology advancements in batteries, graphene, advanced materials, and natural graphite applications.

With more than 20 years of experience in advanced materials, battery development, and commercialization, Dr. Park has held technical and leadership positions with global battery industry leader LG Chem. His expertise spans battery materials, graphene technologies, manufacturing processes, product development, technology validation, and commercialization. Throughout his career, he has helped bridge the gap between scientific innovation and commercial product development.

Since joining Volt Carbon, Dr. Park has contributed to numerous technology milestones announced by the Company, including lithium metal battery development, graphene synthesis and exfoliation programs, advanced graphite processing, and nanomaterial characterization. Working alongside research partners, including the University of Waterloo, Dr. Park has helped advance Volt Carbon's understanding of the relationship between the crystalline properties of natural graphite and the performance of graphene derived materials. His work also contributed to the development of reduced graphene oxide ("rGO") derived from the Company's natural graphite resources. As previously announced on October 2, 2025, the Company's rGO was incorporated into epoxy systems and demonstrated a 40% to 60% improvement in mechanical properties compared to virgin epoxy. The Company further reported that the performance was attributed to the large sheet dimensions of the five-layer rGO and was considered to be at the high end of improvements reported in scientific literature for graphene reinforced epoxy systems.

V-Bond Lee, CEO and Chairman, stated, "Dr. Park is an accomplished researcher, inventor, and industry collaborator whose work has contributed significantly to Volt Carbon's technology platform and intellectual property portfolio. Many of the technology milestones announced by the Company over the past several years have benefited from his leadership and technical contributions. His experience spans natural graphite, graphene, advanced materials, and battery technologies, including leadership experience with one of the world's leading battery manufacturers. Dr. Park combines scientific expertise, industrial leadership, and commercialization knowledge that will support the continued advancement of Volt Carbon's technology portfolio."

"I am honored to accept the role of Chief Technology Officer," said Dr. Park. "Volt Carbon has assembled a unique portfolio of technologies spanning graphite processing, graphene, advanced materials, and batteries. I look forward to leading our team, research partners, and industry collaborators to accelerate product innovation."

As Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Park will lead Volt Carbon's technology strategy and product roadmap as the Company advances technologies spanning natural graphite processing, graphene production, advanced materials, lithium metal batteries, solid state battery architectures, and energy storage applications.

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation, with holdings in mining claims in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia in Canada. For the latest information on Volt Carbon's properties and news please refer to the website .

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc.

V-Bond Lee, P. Eng.

CEO, President, Chairman of the Board and Director

Information Contact:

Email: ...

Tel: (519) 763-1197

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, concerning Volt Carbon's business and affairs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "intends", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements include those with respect to: (i) the advancement and commercialization of the Company's battery technologies, graphene technologies, advanced materials, and graphite processing technologies; (ii) the development and protection of the Company's intellectual property portfolio; (iii) the Company's ability to establish strategic partnerships, research collaborations, and commercial relationships; (iv) the development, scale up, and commercialization of advanced carbon materials, graphene related products, engineered graphite materials, and energy storage technologies; and (v) the expected benefits associated with the appointment of Dr. Hey Woong Park as Chief Technology Officer.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors, including those discussed above, could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and Volt Carbon assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.

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Source: Volt Carbon Technologies