Bayut And Dubizzle Unite UAE Real Estate Leaders For“Proud Of The UAE” Campaign

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Homegrown UAE unicorn brings together leading real estate partners in a citywide campaign celebrating the nation's vision, safety and progress

Dubai, UAE – June 2026: Bayut and dubizzle, part of homegrown unicorn Dubizzle Group, have launched“Proud of the UAE,” an industry-wide campaign bringing together some of the country's leading real estate voices, including prominent brokerage leaders and long-standing top clients of the platforms, to express appreciation for the UAE's leadership, vision and continued commitment to safety, stability and progress.

The campaign features a series of short messages from prominent real estate brokerage entrepreneurs and CEOs, many of whom represent some of Bayut and dubizzle's most valued and high-performing partners. Each participant shares a message of gratitude for the UAE and the opportunities it has created for people, businesses and industries to grow with confidence.

A Unified Voice from the Real Estate Community:

Rather than focusing on individual companies or commercial milestones,“Proud of the UAE” centres on a collective message of gratitude and belonging.

The participating leaders represent businesses that have grown alongside the UAE's transformation into a global destination for investment, entrepreneurship and quality of life. As some of the most recognisable and influential names in the sector, their presence also reflects the strong partnerships Bayut and dubizzle have built with the real estate community over the years.

Their messages point to the country's forward-looking leadership, regulatory transparency, economic resilience and sense of security as key factors behind the continued growth of the real estate sector.

Celebrating Confidence, Belonging and Shared Growth:

The UAE's real estate market has continued to demonstrate strong fundamentals, supported by sustained investor confidence, transparent regulations and long-term demand from residents, businesses and international buyers. In Q1 2026, real estate transactions reached AED 252 billion, reinforcing the scale and momentum of the sector.

For Bayut and dubizzle, both founded and built in the UAE, the campaign is also a reflection of their own journey as homegrown platforms that have grown alongside the nation's ambitions.

Commenting on the initiative, Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut & dubizzle and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA, said:

“The UAE has created an environment where industries can innovate, people can thrive, and businesses can grow with confidence and ambition. As a homegrown company, this campaign is deeply personal to us because our story is closely tied to the story of the UAE itself.

'Proud of the UAE' is not about one company. It is about an entire real estate community coming together to express appreciation for a nation that continues to inspire confidence, resilience, safety and progress. We are proud to call the UAE home and proud to contribute to its ongoing growth journey.”

The campaign underscores Bayut and dubizzle's continued connection to the UAE's real estate community and their role in bringing industry voices together around moments of national significance. As the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global benchmark for economic resilience, innovation and opportunity,“Proud of the UAE” serves as a shared expression of appreciation for the leadership and vision shaping the country's future.