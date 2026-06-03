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Sistership: A Keepsake Journal Returns for Mother’s Day 2026—A Celebration of Women’s Friendships, Stories, and Sisterhood
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Renton, WA — May 2026 — After more than two decades of touching the lives of women across the country, Sistership: A Keepsake Journal returns with a refreshed design and renewed purpose. Created by industry leader and storyteller Ms. Brooks, the journal invites women to honor the friendships that have shaped their lives through reflection, memory keeping, and intentional connection.
Originally published in 2003, Sistership quickly became a beloved tool for women seeking deeper connection with the friends who became family. Its 2026 re release arrives just in time for Mother’s Day, offering a meaningful, heartfelt gift for women of all ages.
A Journal Rooted in Love, Memory, and Connection
Designed with thoughtful prompts and beautifully crafted pages, Sistership guides women through shared experiences, proud moments, life lessons, and the emotional support that defines true friendship. Each page encourages readers to pause, reflect, and celebrate the bonds that have carried them through every season of life.
“Sisterhood has always been my refuge,” says Ms. Brooks. “I created Sistership to honor the beauty, depth, and truth of genuine friendship. My hope is that women use this journal to preserve their stories, their laughter, their lessons, and their love.”
About the Author
With more than 32 years of experience in the technology industry, Ms. Brooks has held leadership roles across major U.S. tech companies and one of the nation’s most influential philanthropic foundations. Her lifelong belief in the power of sisterhood inspired the creation of Sistership and continues to shape her work today.
Her brand extends beyond the page:
•Sistahology— a nurturing online space for women to journal, reflect, and reconnect
•SistahRona candle line — curated scents designed to elevate the journaling experience
•Workshops & community circles centered on storytelling, healing, and connection
“At the heart of everything I create is a simple truth,” Brooks adds. “Every woman deserves a place to feel seen, supported, and connected.”
A Meaningful Gift for Mother’s Day 2026
With its refreshed design and timeless purpose, Sistership is poised to become a cherished keepsake for mothers, daughters, sisters, and friends. Whether given as a gift or completed together, the journal offers a powerful way to honor the relationships that matter most.
Availability
Sistership: A Keepsake Journal will be available for purchase beginning Mother’s Day 2026.
Media Contact
Kravitz and Sons LLC
...
844 841 3242
Author’s Statement (The WHY)
“I wrote Sistership to honor the beauty, depth, and truth of genuine friendship. Sisterhood has always been my anchor—steadying me through life’s transitions and celebrating with me in its brightest moments. I wanted to create something that captured that feeling. A place where women could hold their memories, their laughter, their lessons, and their love.
My purpose is simple: To help women honor their friendships, preserve their stories, and create something beautiful together—something that feels like love, laughter, and home.”
— Ms. Brooks
Book Overview
Sistership: A Keepsake Journal is a guided, memory rich space created to honor the beauty, depth, and truth of genuine friendship. Designed with intention and emotional resonance, the journal invites women to reflect on the relationships that have shaped their lives—through laughter, lessons, support, and shared history.
With thoughtful prompts about proud moments, life transitions, emotional support, and unforgettable experiences, Sistership becomes more than a journal. It becomes a keepsake—an heirloom of connection, filled with stories that grow more precious over time.
Core Themes:
•Sisterhood as refuge and strength
•Memory keeping as a form of love
•Intentional reflection for deeper connection
•Women’s emotional wellness through storytelling
Author’s Statement: My WHY
I wrote Sistership, A Keepsake Journal to honor the beauty, depth, and truth of genuine friendship. For me, sisterhood has always been a source of strength—an anchor during life transitions and a celebration during its brightest moments. I wanted to create something that captured that feeling, something that gave women a place to hold their memories, their laughter, their lessons, and their love.
This journal was designed with intention. The thoughtful prompts about shared experiences, proud moments, life lessons, and emotional support are meant to guide readers into meaningful reflection. My hope is that each page encourages women to pause, remember, and appreciate the friendships that have shaped their lives.
Sistership is more than a journal. It becomes a keepsake—filled with stories, emotions, and connections that grow more precious over time. It’s a space where bonds deepen; memories live, and sisterhood is celebrated in its purest form.
This is my WHY: To help women honor their friendships, preserve their stories, and create something beautiful together—something that feels like love, laughter, and home.
Marketing Bio: Ms. Brooks
Ms. Brooks brings more than 32 years of experience in the technology industry, having served in leading roles across top U.S. tech companies and one of the nation’s most influential foundations. Her lifelong belief in the power of sisterhood inspired her to create Sistership, first published in 2003 and now re released with a fresh look for Mother’s Day 2026.
Her brand extends beyond the page. Through Sistahology.com, she offers women a safe, nurturing space to journal and reconnect with themselves. She also created the SistahRona candle line, designed to elevate the journaling experience with calming scents and intentional ambiance.
At the heart of all her work is a simple truth she lives by: Sisterhood is a refuge—and every woman deserves a place to feel seen, supported, and connected.
Originally published in 2003, Sistership quickly became a beloved tool for women seeking deeper connection with the friends who became family. Its 2026 re release arrives just in time for Mother’s Day, offering a meaningful, heartfelt gift for women of all ages.
A Journal Rooted in Love, Memory, and Connection
Designed with thoughtful prompts and beautifully crafted pages, Sistership guides women through shared experiences, proud moments, life lessons, and the emotional support that defines true friendship. Each page encourages readers to pause, reflect, and celebrate the bonds that have carried them through every season of life.
“Sisterhood has always been my refuge,” says Ms. Brooks. “I created Sistership to honor the beauty, depth, and truth of genuine friendship. My hope is that women use this journal to preserve their stories, their laughter, their lessons, and their love.”
About the Author
With more than 32 years of experience in the technology industry, Ms. Brooks has held leadership roles across major U.S. tech companies and one of the nation’s most influential philanthropic foundations. Her lifelong belief in the power of sisterhood inspired the creation of Sistership and continues to shape her work today.
Her brand extends beyond the page:
•Sistahology— a nurturing online space for women to journal, reflect, and reconnect
•SistahRona candle line — curated scents designed to elevate the journaling experience
•Workshops & community circles centered on storytelling, healing, and connection
“At the heart of everything I create is a simple truth,” Brooks adds. “Every woman deserves a place to feel seen, supported, and connected.”
A Meaningful Gift for Mother’s Day 2026
With its refreshed design and timeless purpose, Sistership is poised to become a cherished keepsake for mothers, daughters, sisters, and friends. Whether given as a gift or completed together, the journal offers a powerful way to honor the relationships that matter most.
Availability
Sistership: A Keepsake Journal will be available for purchase beginning Mother’s Day 2026.
Media Contact
Kravitz and Sons LLC
...
844 841 3242
Author’s Statement (The WHY)
“I wrote Sistership to honor the beauty, depth, and truth of genuine friendship. Sisterhood has always been my anchor—steadying me through life’s transitions and celebrating with me in its brightest moments. I wanted to create something that captured that feeling. A place where women could hold their memories, their laughter, their lessons, and their love.
My purpose is simple: To help women honor their friendships, preserve their stories, and create something beautiful together—something that feels like love, laughter, and home.”
— Ms. Brooks
Book Overview
Sistership: A Keepsake Journal is a guided, memory rich space created to honor the beauty, depth, and truth of genuine friendship. Designed with intention and emotional resonance, the journal invites women to reflect on the relationships that have shaped their lives—through laughter, lessons, support, and shared history.
With thoughtful prompts about proud moments, life transitions, emotional support, and unforgettable experiences, Sistership becomes more than a journal. It becomes a keepsake—an heirloom of connection, filled with stories that grow more precious over time.
Core Themes:
•Sisterhood as refuge and strength
•Memory keeping as a form of love
•Intentional reflection for deeper connection
•Women’s emotional wellness through storytelling
Author’s Statement: My WHY
I wrote Sistership, A Keepsake Journal to honor the beauty, depth, and truth of genuine friendship. For me, sisterhood has always been a source of strength—an anchor during life transitions and a celebration during its brightest moments. I wanted to create something that captured that feeling, something that gave women a place to hold their memories, their laughter, their lessons, and their love.
This journal was designed with intention. The thoughtful prompts about shared experiences, proud moments, life lessons, and emotional support are meant to guide readers into meaningful reflection. My hope is that each page encourages women to pause, remember, and appreciate the friendships that have shaped their lives.
Sistership is more than a journal. It becomes a keepsake—filled with stories, emotions, and connections that grow more precious over time. It’s a space where bonds deepen; memories live, and sisterhood is celebrated in its purest form.
This is my WHY: To help women honor their friendships, preserve their stories, and create something beautiful together—something that feels like love, laughter, and home.
Marketing Bio: Ms. Brooks
Ms. Brooks brings more than 32 years of experience in the technology industry, having served in leading roles across top U.S. tech companies and one of the nation’s most influential foundations. Her lifelong belief in the power of sisterhood inspired her to create Sistership, first published in 2003 and now re released with a fresh look for Mother’s Day 2026.
Her brand extends beyond the page. Through Sistahology.com, she offers women a safe, nurturing space to journal and reconnect with themselves. She also created the SistahRona candle line, designed to elevate the journaling experience with calming scents and intentional ambiance.
At the heart of all her work is a simple truth she lives by: Sisterhood is a refuge—and every woman deserves a place to feel seen, supported, and connected.
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