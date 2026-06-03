Telangana Is 'Jaagir' Of Its People: KTR Hits Back At Pawan Kalyan

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) hit back sharply at Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday, asserting that Telangana belongs unequivocally to its four crore residents and the "sons of the soil."

The war of words erupted after Pawan Kalyan recently courted controversy by questioning whether Telangana was anyone's "father's estate (jaagir)." Responding to the comment during a media interaction in Hyderabad, KTR delivered a pointed reminder about the region's hard-fought identity while maintaining a welcoming yet firm stance toward individuals from the neighbouring state.

'Telangana is our Jaagir'

"One thing Pawan Kalyan must remember... Without a doubt, Telangana is the estate (Jaagir) of these sons of the soil and the 4 crore people living here," KTR stated emphatically.

While strongly defending Telangana's ownership, the BRS leader emphasised that the state has consistently maintained a peaceful, inclusive atmosphere for everyone, including high-profile figures from Andhra Pradesh who operate out of Hyderabad. KTR pointed out that Pawan Kalyan's family and business interests remain deeply rooted in Hyderabad. "You are always welcome to stay, come, and live here. Your families are here, your businesses are here... stay, who is stopping you?" he asked.

He highlighted the absolute communal and regional harmony maintained in the state post-bifurcation. "Has there been even a minor issue anywhere in the last 10 or 12 years?" KTR noted that political boundaries have not diminished the cultural ties between the Telugu states. "Even though we separated as regions, we always wished to remain united as people."

Pawan Kalyan's Scathing Attack

This comes after Pawan Kalyan launched a scathing attack on certain political leaders in Telangana, questioning their authority to restrict his entry into Hyderabad and asserting that the city does not belong to any specific individual.

Addressing a press conference, the Deputy CM reacted sharply to threats allegedly made by some local politicians. "A few leaders are saying how I will enter Hyderabad. Is Telangana your father's place? Who are you to threaten me?" Pawan Kalyan asked.

Reflecting on the history of the region's bifurcation, Kalyan expressed dissatisfaction with the manner in which the state was divided in 2014, suggesting that the process lacked the necessary respect for both sides. "Our grievance is that the state division was not done with dignity and Telangana state was not given properly," he remarked.

The Janasena chief also spoke at length about the political landscape in Telangana and his party's equation with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He praised the BJP's organisational strength in the state, noting that they are self-sufficient. "The BJP is the most deep-rooted party in Telangana. BJP does not need Janasena's support in Telangana as it is a deep-rooted party, the cadre is very committed... They are the least dependent on Janasena," Kalyan said. (ANI)

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