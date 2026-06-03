Inside Aamir Khan's Luxurious Homes: Mumbai Apartment To Panchgani Retreat (PHOTOS)

With a successful film career spanning decades, Aamir Khan has built an impressive real estate portfolio. From his stylish Bandra residence to a peaceful Panchgani retreat, his homes reflect comfort, elegance and personal memories

Aamir Khan's primary residence is located in the upscale Pali Hill neighbourhood of Bandra, one of Mumbai's most sought-after celebrity addresses. The actor owns multiple apartments in the Marina and Bella Vista buildings, creating a spacious living environment for his family.

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The interiors of the home were reportedly shaped by filmmaker Kiran Rao's love for nature-inspired aesthetics. Designed by renowned interior designer Anuradha Parikh, the duplex residence spans around 5,000 square feet and combines luxury with understated elegance. The home features a large living area, a private study, and a well-equipped fitness zone, reflecting Aamir's preference for functionality over extravagance.

Apart from his residential properties, Aamir Khan has also invested in commercial real estate. He and Kiran Rao reportedly purchased commercial space in Mumbai's Prime Plaza building in Santacruz West, with the investment valued at around Rs 35 crore.

The move highlights Aamir's interest in diversifying his wealth beyond cinema. While he is celebrated for his work as an actor, director and producer, his real estate decisions demonstrate a practical approach to long-term financial planning and asset creation.

Panchgani Retreat Holds Special Emotional Value

Among all his properties, Aamir Khan's Panchgani home is believed to be one of his most cherished. Spread across nearly two acres, the picturesque property was reportedly acquired for around Rs 7 crore. Surrounded by greenery and scenic landscapes, it offers a peaceful escape from Mumbai's fast-paced lifestyle.

The property also carries deep personal significance. Panchgani was the location where Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao tied the knot, making it a place filled with memories. The hill station also featured prominently in the filming of the blockbuster Raja Hindustani, further strengthening Aamir's connection with the region. The retreat remains a favourite destination for family gatherings and quiet getaways.