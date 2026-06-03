Emerita Announces Appointments Of New Independent Director And Corporate Secretary

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQX: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the“Company” or“Emerita”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Agne Ahlenius to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Ahlenius is a senior mining executive with over 35 years of international experience in mine development and operations. Currently CEO & Managing Director of the San Juan Mine Project (tungsten), owned by Eurobattery Minerals AB Sweden, Mr. Ahlenius has held top-level positions in leading Spanish and international mining operations, including roles as Mine Manager at Boliden AB, Operations Manager for MATSA in Spain, and CEO at Lundin Mining for Zinkgruvan Mining AB in Sweden. He holds a Master of Science in Mining Engineering from Luleå University of Technology, Sweden. In addition to his fluency in Spanish, Mr. Ahlenius has a deep understanding of the Spanish regulatory environment and has successfully collaborated with governmental authorities at various levels, skills which the Company's Board believe will contribute to ongoing efforts to successfully advance the IBW Project through major feasibility and regulatory milestones in the coming months. Mr. Ahlenius will serve as an independent director of the Company.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Thompson as Corporate Secretary, effective immediately. Ms. Thompson is a senior corporate governance and securities compliance professional with more than 25 years of experience supporting public and private companies. Ms. Thompson has extensive experience acting as Corporate Secretary and governance advisor to reporting issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Canadian Securities Exchange, including board and committee support, continuous disclosure obligations, stock exchange matters, equity compensation plans and corporate transactions, as well as corporate governance, disclosure compliance and board oversight practices.

CEO and President Joaquin Merino commented,“We are very fortunate that Mr. Ahlenius has agreed to join Emerita as an Independent Director. Living and working in Spain for over 25 years, Agne has been deeply embedded in the country's mining sector, regulatory framework, and local culture. He is fluent in Spanish (apart from speaking three other languages) and he brings extensive experience in working with the Spanish administration at all levels – national, regional (autonomous communities), and local – and has deep knowledge of the administrative procedures related to mining projects that will strengthen our technical team and regulatory approval process.”

Mr. Merino continued,“Ms. Thompson's appointment as Corporate Secretary will strengthen the Company's governance, disclosure compliance and internal oversight to support strong governance practices and professionalism in the Company's disclosure and compliance obligations. Ms. Thompson brings extensive experience in securities, financing and corporate matters for public and private companies with a particular focus on TSXV and CSE listed companies. We welcome both new appointees and look forward to working with them as we continue to advance on our development path.”

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company's corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada

For further information, contact:

Ian Parkinson

+1 647 910-2500 (Toronto)

...



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the appointment of members to the Company's Board and management team, the development of the IBW project, the permitting process for the IBW project, the economic viability of the IBW project, the Company's exploration program, the Company's future exploration plans and the Company's future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“plans”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”, or“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved”. Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Emerita, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Emerita has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Emerita does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE