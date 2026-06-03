Calcutta HC Allows KMC Chairperson To Convene Monthly Meetings As Per Municipal Act

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 3 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ruled that Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Chairperson Mala Roy can convene monthly meetings of the civic body in accordance with the Municipal Act.

It was alleged that despite the Chairperson calling the meeting, no civic body meeting was held, which led to a case being filed in the Calcutta High Court.

A division bench of Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya of the Calcutta High Court gave the ruling that the KMC Chairperson, Mala Roy, can call monthly meetings as per the Municipal Act.

The last monthly meeting of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation was called on May 22. The civic body has also been ordered to submit a copy of the resolutions of that meeting in the form of an affidavit to the court. The affidavit must be submitted by June 9. The next hearing in this case will be held on June 17.

There were speculations that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation may be dissolved after the change of government in the state. However, in this context, the Calcutta High Court's verdict to allow calling the monthly meeting of the civic body assumes significance.

It may be noted that the meeting of the Mayoral in Council was cancelled immediately after the government changed. The monthly session of the KMC was also ordered to be suspended. Meanwhile, the state government has also changed the secretary of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

On May 22, an unusual situation was reported when the meeting room at the KMC remained locked despite being convened by the Chairperson. Trinamool Congress councillors, who had gathered for the meeting, were unable to enter, following which Mala Roy held discussions outside the room.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim had termed the incident a“black day” for the civic body and urged the state government to avoid confrontation and work in the interest of residents. A case was subsequently filed in the High Court.