Meet Saurav Das, Vijeta Dahiya, Ashutosh Ranka: Cockroach Janta Party Announces Spokespersons Ahead Of 6 June Protest

MENAFN - Live Mint) The youth-driven online movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Wednesday named three new spokespersons as part of its efforts to broaden its public outreach ahead of a planned protest on 6 June highlighting shortcomings in the education system.

The organisation, founded by Abhijeet Dipke, announced on X that investigative journalist Saurav Das will take on the role of chief spokesperson. It also said that political researcher and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya and former management consultant Ashutosh Ranka will serve as spokespersons, representing the group in public engagements and interactions with the media.

"CJP is committed to changing the political discourse of India, and this will be led by a new generation of leaders," it mentioned.

According to the announcement, Das has extensive experience in journalism, particularly in reporting on legal, judicial, and social matters. The CJP also noted that he played a key role in organising the anti-pollution demonstrations held at India Gate in November 2025.

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During the COVID-19 pandemic, his intervention before a state High Court led the Central Information Commission to fast-track appeals concerning urgent requests for pandemic-related information, helping ensure timely access to critical data.

Das is working on his debut book,“Complicit Silence: The Court's Role in India's Quiet Suffering”.

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The party described Dahiya as a political researcher, author, and filmmaker who has contributed research and content development work for several YouTube creators. A graduate of Delhi Technological University, Dahiya has written the books Power of Universe and To Hell With That Job. The party added that he also wrote and directed the Haryanvi films Dararen and Opri Parai.

Ranka, meanwhile, studied at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and London School of Economics before working with McKinsey & Company in London. The party said that Ranka returned to India last year and has since been involved in several public initiatives in Jaipur focusing on environmental protection, education, and youth welfare, comprising the campaigns related to the controversy surrounding the alleged NEET examination paper leak.

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The appointments have been announced just ahead of Dipke's planned return to India on 6 June.

Dipke has stated that he intends to organise a peaceful demonstration in Delhi, calling for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over allegations linked to the NEET paper leak and shortcomings in the CBSE system.

Sonam Wangchuk says he will join June 6 protest if education minister doesn't resign

Education reform advocate and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Tuesday announced that he would participate in the 6 June protest in Delhi calling for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, should the minister remain in office beyond 5 June.

Wangchuk said his decision was driven by wider concerns about the condition of the education system and the effectiveness of education reforms being implemented across the country.

Founded last month, the organisation has rapidly attracted attention on social media, especially among students and young people, positioning itself as a platform advocating for education reforms and youth-centric issues. The platform has more than 22 million followers on Instagram.