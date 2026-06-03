Bajaj Mobility AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel

Bajaj Mobility AG for its 100% subsidiary KTM AG: Senior Executive to strengthen R&D - Christof Lischka appointed Chief Technology and Product Officer of KTM AG

03.06.2026 / 09:27 CET/CEST

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Corporate News Bajaj Mobility AG for its 100% subsidiary KTM AG: Senior Executive to strengthen R&D - Christof Lischka appointed Chief Technology and Product Officer of KTM AG Mattighofen, June 3, 2026 As part of its strategic realignment, KTM AG is strengthening its Executive Board with another key appointment: Christof Lischka will assume the position of Chief Technology and Product Officer (CTPO) of KTM AG as of October 1, 2026. He will take full responsibility for vehicle development, aiming to carry the technological leadership of the KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas brands into future generations of vehicles while also guiding the evolution of the product portfolio and ensuring the highest standards of product quality. Christof Lischka brings more than 25 years of experience in vehicle development. Within the BMW Group, he held leadership roles in chassis development, vehicle dynamics, braking systems, overall vehicle integration, and development strategy. For the past six years, he has served as Vice President Development at BMW Motorrad, leading the entire motorcycle development division. CEO Gottfried Neumeister stated:“Christof Lischka embodies what defines our company: deep technical expertise, strategic vision, and a genuine passion for motorcycles. He understands development from both a management and a rider's perspective, and this will shape his work at KTM. We are very pleased to welcome him on board.” Technical Expertise from a Rider's Perspective In addition to his technical expertise, Lischka brings a personal passion to the table. The industry expert is an avid off-road rider and already rides KTM – a clear indication of his commitment to the brand, even beyond his future role. As a motocross and enduro rally racer, he has firsthand experience with the demands placed on materials, chassis, vehicle dynamics, ergonomics, and durability. His racing achievements include competing in the Roof of Africa and the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, as well as setting a high-altitude record on Nevado Ojos del Salado in Chile. “KTM is a brand where technology, innovation, motorsport, and emotion are closely intertwined. That is exactly what makes this role particularly exiting for me. My ambition is to work with the teams in Mattighofen to develop products that are technologically advanced, perform well on and off the road, and inspire our customers every day”, said Christof Lischka, the future Chief Technology and Product Officer of KTM AG. Lischka's appointment reflects a principle that has always been central to KTM: building the best motorcycles in their class, technologically and in terms of riding dynamics and quality. As part of the strategic realignment, quality and reliability are becoming even more important. What is proven on the racetrack flows directly into series production. KTM AG is thus sending a clear signal that its commitment to setting new benchmarks will continue. The Executive Board of KTM AG is now complete with Christof Lischka and boasts a broad range of expertise: Gottfried Neumeister (CEO), Petra Preining (CFO), Stephan Reiff (CCO), and Christof Lischka (CTPO) together form a compact leadership team covering all key competencies. The listed Bajaj Mobility AG, as the parent company, will continue to be led by the two Executive Board members, Gottfried Neumeister and Petra Preining. For further information Press Relations Dr. Sabine Schnabel Tel: +43 664 8878 9390 E-Mail:... 03.06.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

