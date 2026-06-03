Papon Unveils 'Apne Khilaaf', First Song From New-Age Ghazal Album

Singer Papon has unveiled the first song from his album 'Mehfilz with Papon'. The track is titled 'Apne Khilaaf'. Released as part of the larger Mehfilz with Papon project on Tuesday night, the song sets the tone for what promises to be a refreshing new-age ghazal experience.

The new song 'Apne Khilaaf' features an intimate living-room treatment, appearing to recreate the feeling of sitting together in a real mehfil. Adding authenticity to the experience, the music videos were shot with Papon performing the songs live in front of celebs, including Meiyang Chang, Pankaj Tripathi and others.

A Dream Project for Papon

Papon shared the song on his Instagram handle on Tuesday. He wrote, "For a long time, I wanted to create a space where music, poetry, and emotions could come together in their most honest form. Mehfilz with Papon is that dream, and Apne Khilaaf is its very first offering." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Papon (@paponmusic)

Sharing his excitement about the project, Papon said, "This project has truly been a dream for me. I have been working on it for a very long time, and it feels surreal that it is finally coming alive. Mehfils have always been a very important part of my musical journey since my younger days, and that emotional connection is what inspired this concept. Every part of it is extremely personal to me," as quoted in a press release.

Collaboration with Irshad Kamil

The music is composed by Papon while the lyrics is penned by Irshad Kamil. On collaborating with Irshad Kamil, Papon added, "Irshad and I had discussed this idea long back, and while working on these songs, we consciously decided to keep the wordplay simple while retaining the beauty and writing techniques of ghazals. We wanted to bring in modern-day sentiments around love and relationships so that this album connects with every generation. I genuinely cannot wait for listeners and my fans to experience these songs," as quoted in a press release.

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