'Whoever Violates Law Will Face Action': Bihar Leaders React After Attack On Khan Sir's Coaching Centre

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) NDA leaders on Wednesday condemned the stone-pelting and vandalism at famous educator Khan sir's coaching institute in Patna, while police arrested three people in connection with the incident and launched an investigation into the attack.

Reacting to the incident, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi said strict action would be taken against those found responsible.

"No one has the right to break the law anywhere. Whoever violates the law will face action. The administration is monitoring the situation and looking into what the matter is," Saraogi said.

JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad also appealed for calm and said the police had responded promptly after receiving information about the incident.

"There was no firing. As soon as the information was received, the police force reached the site. The police are conducting an investigation, and whoever is found responsible for the stone-pelting will be arrested..." he said prior to the police's recent actions.

The comments came after Khan sir's coaching institute, located in Patna's Musallahpur area, was allegedly vandalised and pelted with stones on Tuesday night and a security guard was brutally beaten up, triggering concern among students and local residents.

According to Town DSP Rajesh Ranjan, police have arrested three individuals in connection with the attack. The arrested accused have been identified as Gyan Bindu, Abhishek and Gaurav.

Police officials said further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident and whether additional individuals were involved.

The incident also disrupted students who had arrived at the coaching centre on Wednesday unaware that classes had been suspended following the attack.

One student expressed frustration over the inconvenience caused by the situation.

"The classes were closed because of that attack. We are facing the most inconvenience. We did not know and came for classes. We were not aware that it was a holiday..." the student said.

The vandalism has drawn widespread attention in Bihar, given Khan sir's popularity among competitive exam aspirants and students across the state. Authorities have increased monitoring in the area and are examining CCTV footage and other evidence as part of the investigation.