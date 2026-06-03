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M1 Kliniken AG Increases Core“Beauty” Business EBIT By 37.6% To EUR 9.2 Million And Completes Strategic Refocusing
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M1 Kliniken AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
M1 Kliniken AG increases core“Beauty” business EBIT by 37.6% to EUR 9.2 million and completes strategic refocusing
03.06.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
M1 Kliniken AG increases core“Beauty” business EBIT by 37.6% to EUR 9.2 million and completes strategic refocusing Berlin, 3 June 2026 – M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) completed the strategic refocusing of its core“Beauty” business in the first quarter of 2026. With the sale of HAEMATO Pharm GmbH by its majority shareholding HAEMATO AG (85%) to the PHOENIX group, completed with effect from the close of 31 January 2026, the company has fully aligned its portfolio with high-margin aesthetic medicine. The group figures are shaped by this transaction and are therefore only comparable with the prior-year figures to a limited extent.
Beauty segment: profitability again significantly increased
Group figures: shaped by the sale of HAEMATO Pharm GmbH
Trading segment: planned withdrawal from the trading business
Outlook M1 Kliniken AG will continue to pursue its profitable growth course through the expansion of clinics in Germany and abroad. For the Beauty segment, the company is targeting revenue of EUR 200 to 300 million by 2029, at a sustainable EBIT margin of at least 20%. The overarching objective remains to establish M1 Med Beauty as the world's leading brand for aesthetic medicine.
About M1 Kliniken AG M1 Kliniken AG is the leading fully integrated provider of medical aesthetic services in Europe and Australia. With a clear strategic focus, high standardization, and consistent scalability, the Group currently operates 59 clinics in ten countries under the M1 Med Beauty brand. All treatments are performed exclusively by qualified physicians and adhere to uniform, high medical standards, while being offered at market-leading prices. Since late 2018, M1 has systematically driven its international expansion, which forms the basis for scalable future growth and the further development of its global market position. With the M1 Schlossklinik in Berlin, the Group operates one of Europe's largest and most modern clinics for plastic and aesthetic surgery, featuring four operating theaters and 35 beds.
Contact:
M1 Kliniken AG
Grünauer Straße 5
12557 Berlin
T: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14
M:... 03.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|M1 Kliniken AG
|Grünauer Straße 5
|12557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 347 47 44 14
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 347 47 44 17
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000A0STSQ8
|WKN:
|A0STSQ
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2338384
|
2338384 03.06.2026 CET/CEST
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