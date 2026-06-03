Omar Abdullah, NC Mlas Board Buses For Dachigam National Park For 19-Month Review Meet

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, June 3 (IANS) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday travelled by bus with his party, National Conference ministers and legislators, to Dachigam National Park for a day-long review of the UT government's performance since assuming office nearly 19 months ago.

Omar Abdullah, while sharing the information, wrote on his X handle,“We are off for an off-site to spend the day taking stock of the last 19 months - the good, the not so good & everything in between”.

He also dispelled media reports that the venue of the meeting was changed at the last moment.

“I'm sorry to disappoint you but it has NOT“been shifted at the last moment”. It was always my intention to conduct this meeting off-site and all arrangements have been made, days in advance, at the location originally chosen by me”, the Chief Minister said in another post on X.

The media has been attaching significance to the meeting, and Omar Abdullah's silence on the meeting's agenda has only added fuel to the rumour mill.

Five independent MLAs supporting the NC government have also been invited to the meeting, while the Congress, with six MLAs supporting the Omar Abdullah-led government, has been kept out.

Omar Abdullah has said that he has kept one berth in his cabinet vacant for the Congress and the party is always welcome to nominate its member for the ministerial berth.

Congress, on the other hand, has said it will not join the union territory government unless Jammu and Kashmir is granted statehood.

Sources from the NC said the party had made arrangements for the lunch for the MLAs at Dachigam in advance.

Dachigam National Park has a rest house with sprawling lawns. The entry to the rest house inside the national park is highly restricted.

Late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi would always stay at the Dachigam rest house during her visits to Kashmir.