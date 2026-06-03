Azerion Announces CFO Transition And Strengthens Executive Leadership Through Nomination Of Sebastiaan Moesman As A Member Of The Management Board

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)– Azerion Group N.V. (EURONEXT: AZRN) today announces that Julie Duong Ferat is stepping down from her position as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Committee member.

In good cooperation securing the smooth and seamless continuity of the finance operations, our current Chief Strategy Officer Sebastiaan Moesman has taken the role as acting CFO with immediate effect. As a cornerstone of our executive team, Sebastiaan brings years of strategic and operational expertise to this expanded role.

As part of the broader strategy of strengthening and growing Azerion's statutory governance structure, Sebastiaan is nominated to expand his mandate as Co-CEO to the Management Board alongside CEO Umut Akpinar and the new to be recruited CFO. Any formal appointments will be submitted for shareholder approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), to be scheduled at a later date.

“On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I want to express our gratitude to Julie for leading the financial operations as a VP and later as the CFO of the business over the past years. She has been an important figure not just for Azerion, but within our industry. We are sorry to see her go and we are grateful for her contribution in our healthy foundation. We wish her the utmost success in her future endeavors." said Wim de Pundert, Chair of the Supervisory Board.“We are also pleased that Sebastiaan is stepping in to lead our financial operations as acting CFO. Having already played a leading role in Azerion's strategy, corporate financing, and investor relations, he brings the experience needed to keep our financial execution firmly on track."

“Our focus is to continue the steps of our long-term strategy for Azerion's sustainable and profitable growth, and I am looking forward to working even closer with Sebastiaan as part of the Management Board to drive this forward. The current setup secures seamless operations and gives us the flexibility to evaluate a dedicated CFO role down the line'' said Umut Akpinar, CEO.

About Azerion

Founded in 2014, Azerion (EURONEXT: AZRN) is one of Europe's largest digital advertising and entertainment media platforms. Azerion brings global scaled audiences to advertisers in an easy and cost-effective way, delivered through our proprietary technology, in a safe, engaging, and high quality environment, utilising our strategic portfolio of owned and operated content with entertainment and other digital publishing partners.

Having its roots in Europe and with its headquarters in Amsterdam, Azerion has commercial teams based in over 29 cities around the world to closely support our clients and partners to find and execute creative ways to make a real impact through advertising.

For more information visit:

For further information, please contact:

VP Investor Relations

...

This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.





Attachment

Press Release - June 03 2026 Azerion announces CFO transition and strengthens executive leadership through nomination of Sebastiaan Moesman as a member of the Management Board