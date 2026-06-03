SSU Announces Suspicion Notices Against Three Organizers Of Illegal Voting In Occupied Parts Of Luhansk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing the 3rd Directorate of the Main Directorate of the SSU in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions on Facebook.

According to the security service, one of the figures is a former official from Luhansk who betrayed Ukraine back in 2014. He currently heads a unit in the occupation "Rosreestr for the LPR" and is also a "member of the election commission" of the occupiers with decisive voting rights.

The investigation established that in March 2024 the man took an active part in organizing the illegal "presidential election of the Russian Federation." After the simulated vote count, he signed the final "protocol," which was later handed over to the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation.

SSU announces suspicion notices against 12 more 'deputies' from occupied Donetsk region

Another female suspect coordinated the "electoral process" in Sievierodonetsk as a member of the fake "precinct election commission No. 385." She prepared voter lists, issued ballots, and compiled voting protocols.

The third suspect is a former director of a vocational agricultural lyceum in the settlement of Aidar in Starobilsk district. In September 2022, she voluntarily joined the occupiers' "territorial election commission" and helped organize the pseudo-referendum on the "accession" of Luhansk region to the Russian Federation.

Based on the collected evidence, all three are charged with participation in the organization and conduct of illegal elections and referendums in temporarily occupied territory (Part 5, Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The organizer of the unconstitutional "expression of will" in Starobilsk district has also been additionally notified of suspicion under Part 2, Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine).

For the crimes committed, the suspects face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of all property.

As Ukrinform reported, the SSU announced suspicion against the "head of the LPR election commission."

Photo: SSU