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Devendra Fadnavis, Bhumi Pednekar, Supriya Sule, Pankaja Munde, Ritu Tawade And Women Trailblazers Unite At NDTV Marathi Manch
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, June 2, 2026: Maharashtra's most influential women leaders, policymakers, administrators, entrepreneurs, artists, sportspersons and changemakers came together at the prestigious NDTV Marathi Manch – Unstoppable Maharashtra, creating a powerful platform to celebrate the transformative role of women in shaping the state's future.
Held under the theme "Nari Shakti Maharashtrachi – The Power Driving Progress", the conclave showcased inspiring stories of courage, leadership, resilience and achievement while addressing critical issues such as women's empowerment, representation, health, governance, safety, entrepreneurship, sustainability and social transformation.
The day-long gathering brought together distinguished personalities including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Member of Parliament Supriya Sule, Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade, actress and climate advocate Bhumi Pednekar, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Manisha Mhaiskar, entrepreneur and social reformer Usha Kakade, industrialist Rama Kirloskar, tennis star Rutuja Bhosale, IPS officer Mokshada Patil, actress Girija Oak and several other accomplished women leaders.
The conclave highlighted a common message: Maharashtra's future growth, prosperity and social progress will be driven by empowered women participating fully in governance, business, administration, education, culture and public life.
Devendra Fadnavis: Women's Participation Is Essential For Nation Building
Addressing the conclave, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reiterated the government's commitment towards women-centric development and increased participation of women in decision-making processes.
Speaking on the issue of women's political representation, Fadnavis expressed confidence that greater reservation and participation of women in governance would significantly strengthen democratic institutions and accelerate social transformation. He stated that meaningful empowerment can only be achieved when women are represented in positions where policies and decisions are shaped.
The Chief Minister also addressed governance, law and order and welfare initiatives, reaffirming that Maharashtra remains committed to the rule of law and transparent governance.
Highlighting the impact of women-focused welfare programmes, he emphasized that empowering women economically and socially remains one of the state's foremost priorities.
"Women are not merely beneficiaries of development; they are the architects of Maharashtra's future. Their leadership is shaping our society, economy and governance," he said.
Bhumi Pednekar Inspires Youth With Message of Service, Empowerment and Sustainability
One of the most engaging sessions of the conclave featured acclaimed actor and climate advocate Bhumi Pednekar, whose candid conversation resonated strongly with audiences across age groups.
Bhumi spoke passionately about women's empowerment, education, financial independence and nation-building. She emphasized that true empowerment begins with education and economic self-reliance, urging families to invest equally in the future of daughters.
In a statement that drew widespread attention, Bhumi said that serving the nation is a responsibility that transcends professions and that if public service were to require her entry into politics, she would not hesitate to take that path.
She also called for stronger representation of women in cinema and storytelling, stressing the need for narratives that authentically reflect the aspirations, struggles and achievements of Indian women.
Addressing the growing challenge of digital toxicity, Bhumi described social media trolling as a serious societal issue that impacts mental well-being and self-confidence, particularly among young people. Speaking openly about her own experiences, she urged society to build more compassionate and responsible online spaces.
As founder of Climate Warrior, she also encouraged citizens to adopt sustainable practices and contribute to environmental protection through simple everyday actions.
Supriya Sule Calls for Greater Inclusion of Women in Decision-Making
Member of Parliament Supriya Sule used the platform to advocate for greater participation of women in governance and policy-making.
She stressed that social transformation becomes meaningful only when women are included in the decision-making process and empowered to influence policies that impact their communities and future generations. She reiterated support for women's political representation while emphasizing the importance of inclusive development and accountability.
Her session sparked robust discussions on governance, representation and public policy, reflecting the growing role of women in shaping Maharashtra's political landscape.
Pankaja Munde: Women's Empowerment Is About Expanding Opportunities
Maharashtra Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Pankaja Munde delivered one of the most powerful messages of the day, emphasizing that women's empowerment should not be measured by the success of a single individual but by the opportunities available to countless women across society.
She observed that when more women are given opportunities to lead, participate and succeed, the entire community progresses.
Munde highlighted that leadership should not be viewed through the lens of gender limitations and stressed that women possess inherent strength, resilience and capability to excel across every field. She called for creating ecosystems that encourage women to assume leadership roles across governance, entrepreneurship, administration and public life.
Ritu Tawade Highlights Inclusive Urban Leadership
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade highlighted the evolving role of women in urban governance and civic leadership.
She emphasized the importance of creating inclusive, safe and citizen-centric cities while encouraging greater participation of women in local governance and public administration.
Her remarks reflected the growing influence of women in shaping the future of India's financial capital and demonstrated how local governance can serve as a powerful platform for social transformation.
Celebrating Women Across Every Sphere
The conclave also featured inspiring conversations with accomplished women from diverse sectors who have redefined excellence through leadership and perseverance.
Manisha Mhaiskar, Additional Chief Secretary (Home)
The senior bureaucrat spoke about governance, institutional leadership and the importance of creating systems that empower women while strengthening public administration.
Rama Kirloskar, Joint MD, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd
Representing India's industrial and manufacturing excellence, she highlighted the growing contribution of women leaders in business, technology and industrial development while encouraging more women to enter leadership roles in traditionally male-dominated sectors.
Usha Kakade, Entrepreneur and Social Worker
The entrepreneur and social worker emphasized the transformative power of education, social entrepreneurship and community-driven initiatives in uplifting women and marginalized communities.
Mokshada Patil, IPS Officer
The IPS officer spoke about public service, leadership, law enforcement and the importance of encouraging young women to pursue careers in administration and policing.
Rutuja Bhosale, Indian Tennis Player
The international tennis player shared her journey of perseverance, discipline and determination, inspiring young women to pursue excellence in sports and represent India on the global stage.
Girija Oak, Actress
The acclaimed actor discussed the evolving representation of women in media and entertainment and the importance of authentic storytelling that reflects contemporary society.
Radha Patil, Folk Artist
The celebrated folk artist highlighted the role of culture, tradition and art in preserving Maharashtra's rich heritage while empowering women through creative expression.
A Powerful Celebration of Maharashtra's Women
Throughout the conclave, speakers repeatedly emphasized that women's empowerment must move beyond symbolism and become a measurable reality through better access to education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, employment, leadership opportunities and social security.
The event celebrated women who are breaking barriers across sectors and redefining what leadership means in modern Maharashtra.
From politics and governance to industry, administration, sports, culture and cinema, the conclave showcased how women are increasingly becoming the driving force behind Maharashtra's economic growth, social progress and democratic evolution.
Looking Ahead
NDTV Marathi Manch – Unstoppable Maharashtra concluded with a strong collective message: empowering women is not merely a social objective but an economic, developmental and national imperative.
As Maharashtra continues its journey toward becoming one of India's most progressive and inclusive states, the voices heard at the conclave reaffirmed that the state's future will be shaped by women who lead with courage, conviction, compassion and vision.
The conclave served as a fitting tribute to Maharashtra's extraordinary women and their invaluable contribution to building a stronger, more prosperous and more inclusive future for generations to come.
Held under the theme "Nari Shakti Maharashtrachi – The Power Driving Progress", the conclave showcased inspiring stories of courage, leadership, resilience and achievement while addressing critical issues such as women's empowerment, representation, health, governance, safety, entrepreneurship, sustainability and social transformation.
The day-long gathering brought together distinguished personalities including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Member of Parliament Supriya Sule, Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade, actress and climate advocate Bhumi Pednekar, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Manisha Mhaiskar, entrepreneur and social reformer Usha Kakade, industrialist Rama Kirloskar, tennis star Rutuja Bhosale, IPS officer Mokshada Patil, actress Girija Oak and several other accomplished women leaders.
The conclave highlighted a common message: Maharashtra's future growth, prosperity and social progress will be driven by empowered women participating fully in governance, business, administration, education, culture and public life.
Devendra Fadnavis: Women's Participation Is Essential For Nation Building
Addressing the conclave, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reiterated the government's commitment towards women-centric development and increased participation of women in decision-making processes.
Speaking on the issue of women's political representation, Fadnavis expressed confidence that greater reservation and participation of women in governance would significantly strengthen democratic institutions and accelerate social transformation. He stated that meaningful empowerment can only be achieved when women are represented in positions where policies and decisions are shaped.
The Chief Minister also addressed governance, law and order and welfare initiatives, reaffirming that Maharashtra remains committed to the rule of law and transparent governance.
Highlighting the impact of women-focused welfare programmes, he emphasized that empowering women economically and socially remains one of the state's foremost priorities.
"Women are not merely beneficiaries of development; they are the architects of Maharashtra's future. Their leadership is shaping our society, economy and governance," he said.
Bhumi Pednekar Inspires Youth With Message of Service, Empowerment and Sustainability
One of the most engaging sessions of the conclave featured acclaimed actor and climate advocate Bhumi Pednekar, whose candid conversation resonated strongly with audiences across age groups.
Bhumi spoke passionately about women's empowerment, education, financial independence and nation-building. She emphasized that true empowerment begins with education and economic self-reliance, urging families to invest equally in the future of daughters.
In a statement that drew widespread attention, Bhumi said that serving the nation is a responsibility that transcends professions and that if public service were to require her entry into politics, she would not hesitate to take that path.
She also called for stronger representation of women in cinema and storytelling, stressing the need for narratives that authentically reflect the aspirations, struggles and achievements of Indian women.
Addressing the growing challenge of digital toxicity, Bhumi described social media trolling as a serious societal issue that impacts mental well-being and self-confidence, particularly among young people. Speaking openly about her own experiences, she urged society to build more compassionate and responsible online spaces.
As founder of Climate Warrior, she also encouraged citizens to adopt sustainable practices and contribute to environmental protection through simple everyday actions.
Supriya Sule Calls for Greater Inclusion of Women in Decision-Making
Member of Parliament Supriya Sule used the platform to advocate for greater participation of women in governance and policy-making.
She stressed that social transformation becomes meaningful only when women are included in the decision-making process and empowered to influence policies that impact their communities and future generations. She reiterated support for women's political representation while emphasizing the importance of inclusive development and accountability.
Her session sparked robust discussions on governance, representation and public policy, reflecting the growing role of women in shaping Maharashtra's political landscape.
Pankaja Munde: Women's Empowerment Is About Expanding Opportunities
Maharashtra Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Pankaja Munde delivered one of the most powerful messages of the day, emphasizing that women's empowerment should not be measured by the success of a single individual but by the opportunities available to countless women across society.
She observed that when more women are given opportunities to lead, participate and succeed, the entire community progresses.
Munde highlighted that leadership should not be viewed through the lens of gender limitations and stressed that women possess inherent strength, resilience and capability to excel across every field. She called for creating ecosystems that encourage women to assume leadership roles across governance, entrepreneurship, administration and public life.
Ritu Tawade Highlights Inclusive Urban Leadership
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade highlighted the evolving role of women in urban governance and civic leadership.
She emphasized the importance of creating inclusive, safe and citizen-centric cities while encouraging greater participation of women in local governance and public administration.
Her remarks reflected the growing influence of women in shaping the future of India's financial capital and demonstrated how local governance can serve as a powerful platform for social transformation.
Celebrating Women Across Every Sphere
The conclave also featured inspiring conversations with accomplished women from diverse sectors who have redefined excellence through leadership and perseverance.
Manisha Mhaiskar, Additional Chief Secretary (Home)
The senior bureaucrat spoke about governance, institutional leadership and the importance of creating systems that empower women while strengthening public administration.
Rama Kirloskar, Joint MD, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd
Representing India's industrial and manufacturing excellence, she highlighted the growing contribution of women leaders in business, technology and industrial development while encouraging more women to enter leadership roles in traditionally male-dominated sectors.
Usha Kakade, Entrepreneur and Social Worker
The entrepreneur and social worker emphasized the transformative power of education, social entrepreneurship and community-driven initiatives in uplifting women and marginalized communities.
Mokshada Patil, IPS Officer
The IPS officer spoke about public service, leadership, law enforcement and the importance of encouraging young women to pursue careers in administration and policing.
Rutuja Bhosale, Indian Tennis Player
The international tennis player shared her journey of perseverance, discipline and determination, inspiring young women to pursue excellence in sports and represent India on the global stage.
Girija Oak, Actress
The acclaimed actor discussed the evolving representation of women in media and entertainment and the importance of authentic storytelling that reflects contemporary society.
Radha Patil, Folk Artist
The celebrated folk artist highlighted the role of culture, tradition and art in preserving Maharashtra's rich heritage while empowering women through creative expression.
A Powerful Celebration of Maharashtra's Women
Throughout the conclave, speakers repeatedly emphasized that women's empowerment must move beyond symbolism and become a measurable reality through better access to education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, employment, leadership opportunities and social security.
The event celebrated women who are breaking barriers across sectors and redefining what leadership means in modern Maharashtra.
From politics and governance to industry, administration, sports, culture and cinema, the conclave showcased how women are increasingly becoming the driving force behind Maharashtra's economic growth, social progress and democratic evolution.
Looking Ahead
NDTV Marathi Manch – Unstoppable Maharashtra concluded with a strong collective message: empowering women is not merely a social objective but an economic, developmental and national imperative.
As Maharashtra continues its journey toward becoming one of India's most progressive and inclusive states, the voices heard at the conclave reaffirmed that the state's future will be shaped by women who lead with courage, conviction, compassion and vision.
The conclave served as a fitting tribute to Maharashtra's extraordinary women and their invaluable contribution to building a stronger, more prosperous and more inclusive future for generations to come.
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