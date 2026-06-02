Maxim Power Corp. Announces Annual General Meeting Election Results
|Nominee
| # Votes
For
| % Votes
For
| # Votes
Withheld
| % Votes
Withheld
|Wiley D. Auch
|28,993,570
|99.86
|39,778
|0.14
|M. Bruce Chernoff
|28,762,355
|99.07
|270,993
|0.93
|Michael Mayder
|28,987,570
|99.84
|45,778
|0.16
|Brad Wall
|28,990,060
|99.85
|43,288
|0.15
|Andrea Whyte
|28,989,070
|99.85
|44,278
|0.15
|W. Brett Wilson
|28,993,560
|99.86
|39,788
|0.14
For complete voting results with respect to the Meeting, please see MAXIM's Report of Voting Results which will be available shortly under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at
About MAXIM
Based in Calgary, Alberta, MAXIM is one of Canada's largest truly independent power producers. MAXIM is now focused entirely on power projects in Alberta. Its core asset – the 300 MW H.R. Milner Plant, M2, in Grande Cache, AB – is a state-of-the-art combined cycle gas-fired power plant that commissioned in Q4, 2023. MAXIM continues to explore additional development options in Alberta including its currently permitted gas-fired generation project and the permitting of its wind power generation project. MAXIM trades on the TSX under the symbol“MXG”. For more information about MAXIM, visit our website at For further information please contact:
Bob Emmott, President and CEO, (403) 263-3021
Kyle Mitton, CFO and Vice President, Corporate Development, (403) 263-3021
Statements in this release which describe MAXIM's intentions, expectations or predictions, or which relate to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performances or achievements of MAXIM to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. MAXIM may update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or changing market and business conditions and will update such forward-looking statements as required pursuant to applicable securities laws.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment